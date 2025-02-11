Osei Kuffour in a video that surfaced on TikTok parked his Range Rover by the roadside at the Bawaleshi Park

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Osei Kuffour in a video that went viral was spotted at the Bawaleshi Park in Accra, where he joined other retired footballers for a match.

The ex-Bayern Munich player arrived in a Range Rover and stepped out in full football gear. He greeted people around before taking part in the game. Despite his age, Kuffour looked fit, with his grey-dominated bushy hair and beard making him easily recognisable.

Kuffour was at the park for the Monday Stars games, a weekly event where former footballers come together to play. The games attract several retired players who use the platform to stay active and connect with old teammates.

Sammy Kuffour, who turned 48 on September 3, 2024, was recently celebrated by his former club Bayern Munich on his birthday.

The German club recognised his achievements and contributions during his 13-year stay, where he played 175 Bundesliga matches and scored seven goals.

The Ghanaian defender is one of the most successful African players in the Bundesliga. He won six league titles, four DFB-Pokal trophies, and the 2001 UEFA Champions League with Bayern.

His emotional reaction after the club’s 1999 Champions League final loss and his celebrations in 2001 remain memorable moments in football history.

Kuffour left Bayern Munich in 2005 to join AS Roma, where he continued his career before retiring.

Sammy Kuffour's presence at park sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

BoyLaGuag said:

"This proves he was always lying about his age."

George commented:

"Come to your hood and play football. Your roots are in Kumasi."

Jayson said:

"Fix the park and stop the guy guy. All the legends we have in Ghana play football on that field, but they don't care about making changes. Foolish legends."

