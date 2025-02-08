Legendary Ghanaian footballer Sulley Aliu Muntari has opened up on how he became a hard tackler

The former Ghana international is known for his aggressiveness during his playing career for clubs and country

Sulley, who retired in 2022, won several trophies, including the FA Cup and 2010 UEFA Champions League

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Ghana international Sulley Aliu Muntari has disclosed how he was transformed into a hard tackler by Italian manager Luciano Spalletti.

Muntari arrived in Italy as a gentle young footballer and even though he was naturally gifted, his coach at Udinese wanted more from the Ghanaian.

Sulley Muntari discloses how Luciano Saplletti made him a hard tackler. Photo: News Press/ Claudio Villa.

Source: Getty Images

In one of their training session, the former Napoli manager pulled him away to advice him about his game. An advice that totally changed his game and made him of of the best of his generation.

Sulley said in an interview with 3 sports:

"When I went to Udinese, they wanted to play me, but I was too soft. One day, Spalletti called me and said, ‘I want you to play, but I’m not comfortable because you’re not aggressive enough. Have you seen how Pinzi plays? Just add a little bit of that.

"After he told me that, in the span of one week, two players ended up at the doctor’s office because of my tackles. They just asked, ‘Sulley?’ And then treated them.

"After the fifth day, the coach said, ‘I asked you to play tougher, but this is too much."

Muntari went on to play for Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan after a brief spell with Portsmouth in England. He also won several trophies including the 2010 UEFA Champions League.

Muntari opens up on life after football

The legendary Ghanaian footballer has disclosed that life after football has not been easy.

According to Muntari, his entire life has been football and can't envisage himself without being in the game.

“It is not difficult [ staying away from football]. During my playing time, I never allowed the fame to get into my head. For me, I didn't like the limelight. It was just football and home," he said.

Muntari retired in 2022 after returning to Ghana to play for giants Accra Hearts of Oak.

Muntari blasts GFA for captaincy crisis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntari has blamed the Ghana Football Association for the country's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The AFCON qualifying journey was marred with several controversies, including the leadership of the team.

Coach Otto Addo handed Mohammed Kudus the captaincy during the absence of Thomas Partey for the games against Sudan.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh