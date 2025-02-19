Reigning African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman has hit back at his own coach for questioning his penalty skills

Lookman aimed the fiery darts at his coach Gian Piero Gasperini for labelling him the 'worst' penalty taker he has ever seen

Interestingly, the Nigerian star's penalty miss on Tuesday night was his first miss since November 2020

Ademola Lookman has responded to Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini's stinging criticism following their UEFA Champions League elimination, describing the remarks as "deeply disrespectful."

The fallout comes after the winger's missed penalty in a dramatic night that saw the Italian side crash out of the competition on Tuesday night.

Ademola Lookman has slammed Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini for undermining his penalty-taking skills. Photos by Tullio Puglia - UEFA and Francesco Scaccianoce.

Ademola Lookman’s eventful return from injury

Making his first appearance after an injury layoff, Lookman was introduced at half-time as Atalanta trailed 3-0 in their crucial Champions League play-off second leg against Club Brugge.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year wasted no time in making an impact, pulling a goal back just 36 seconds after entering the fray, per beIN Sports.

His influence grew as the ex-Fulham and Everton forward continued to spark life into Atalanta’s attack, even finding the net again—only for the effort to be ruled out.

Despite his best efforts, the club’s hopes of a comeback were rapidly fading.

Ademola Lookman's penalty controversy

The game’s defining moment arrived on the hour mark when Atalanta were awarded a penalty.

With regular takers Charles De Ketelaere and Mateo Retegui on the pitch, Lookman stepped up—reportedly after being instructed to take responsibility.

Unfortunately, his effort was saved by Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, leaving the Bergamo-based club in further despair.

After the final whistle, Gasperini launched a scathing attack, stating: "He is one of the worst penalty-takers I've ever seen."

Lookman fires back at Atalanta coach

Clearly hurt by the remarks, Lookman issued a statement on Wednesday, expressing disappointment over the public criticism:

"It saddens me on a day like this to have to write this statement—most of all because of what we have achieved together as a team and as a city," the 27-year-old shared on X.

"Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and to the incredible fans of Bergamo.

"In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here—the majority of which I have never spoken about because, in my opinion, the team must always be protected and must come first. This makes what happened last night even more hurtful.

"Along with our incredible fans, we as a team are hurting too with last night's result. During the match, the designated penalty taker instructed me to take the penalty; and to support the team, I took responsibility in the moment to do so. Life's about challenges and turning pain into power, which I'll continue to do."

What is Lookman's penalty record?

To gain a clearer perspective on the situation, it is essential to break down the misunderstanding between the coach and the player through statistics, specifically by analysing Lookman’s penalty success rate.

Date Game Outcome 07/11/2020 West Ham vs Fulham Missed 05/11/2022 Atalanta vs Napoli Scored 13/11/2022 Atalanta vs Inter Milan Scored 15/01/2023 Atalanta vs Torino Scored 24/09/2024 Atalanta vs Como Scored 18/02/2025 Atalanta vs Club Brugge Missed

Considering Lookman had converted all four of his previous penalties for Atalanta, the criticism appears excessive, further fuelling speculation about tension behind the scenes.

Italian journo hints at Lookman's next destination

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Ademola Lookman is set to depart Atalanta by the summer transfer window of 2025 at the latest.

The Super Eagles forward caught the attention of top European clubs following his stunning hat-trick in the Europa League final.

An Italian agent has lauded the Nigerian star and weighed in on his potential next move after Atalanta.

