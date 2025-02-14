Ghana has produced some of Africa's most recognisable names across football, boxing and athletics

Despite the country's well-documented history, when it comes to financial rewards, it takes a different twist

YEN.com.gh has curated a list of the top five wealthiest African athletes, featuring Sadio Mane and Mo Salah

Ghana has long been a breeding ground for sporting talent, producing world-class athletes who have shone on the global stage.

From football to boxing, athletics, and field hockey, the country's finest have left an undeniable mark across various sports.

However, when it comes to financial rewards, the narrative takes a different turn.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane feature on the top five Africa's richest athletes list. Photos by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA, Marco Canoniero and Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

No Ghanaian makes list of Africa's richest athletes

In a time when top-tier athletes command enormous wages and lucrative endorsement deals, one would expect Ghanaian sports stars to be competing with the highest-paid athletes worldwide.

Yet, the latest rankings of football's top earners from Sportico reveal a surprising absence—Ghana’s elite players do not feature among the top 100 earners.

This stark contrast raises questions about the financial standing of the country’s best talents.

While African athletes have made their mark on the global rich list, with several names emerging as the continent’s wealthiest, Ghanaian stars are noticeably missing from this prestigious group.

YEN.com.gh, in collaboration with Sportico, has put together the top five African earners, with a focus on the athletes whose earnings have soared in recent years.

Top 5 African athletes by earnings

5. Pascal Siakam - $42 million

The Cameroonian basketball star has made a name for himself in the NBA, first gaining recognition with the Toronto Raptors.

His remarkable contribution to their 2019 championship win propelled him to financial success, securing him substantial contracts and endorsement deals.

4. Sadio Mané - $45.5 million

The Senegalese footballer has become synonymous with speed, skill, and an unwavering goal-scoring ability.

As a key player for Liverpool, Mané helped propel the team to Premier League and Champions League titles, per The Athletic.

His subsequent move to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League has further boosted his earnings, making him one of the continent's wealthiest athletes.

3. Riyad Mahrez - $52 million

The Algerian winger is known for his flair on the field, marked by his silky dribbling and precise crosses.

After playing a pivotal role in Leicester City's historic Premier League win in the 2015-16 season, Mahrez moved to Manchester City, where he added domestic and international trophies to his name.

His consistent performances, combined with lucrative deals, have made him a major figure in African football’s financial landscape.

2. Mohamed Salah - $55 million

The Egyptian sensation has earned global recognition for his electrifying performances and prolific goal-scoring ability.

As Liverpool’s star player, Salah has claimed multiple Premier League Golden Boots and was key in securing the club’s Champions League and Premier League titles.

With his endorsements and massive wages, Salah has established himself not only as one of Africa’s richest athletes but also as a global football icon.

1. Joel Embiid - $58.4 million

Topping the list is Joel Embiid, a Cameroonian powerhouse in the NBA.

After being crowned NBA MVP in 2023, his lucrative contracts and numerous endorsement deals have solidified his position as one of Africa’s highest-earning athletes, showcasing the financial rewards for elite players in North America.

