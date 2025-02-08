The never-ending Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate has continued to divide opinions among fans and pundits alike

The latest to weigh in on the argument is Spanish-born winger of Ghanaian descent, Nico Williams

Aside from settling the GOAT debate, Nico also shared his thoughts on who is the better player between himself and Inaki

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Few debates in football have endured as long or sparked as much passion as the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Their battle for supremacy has captivated fans and divided opinions for nearly two decades, with each player redefining the sport in his own way.

Even as they approach the final chapters of their legendary careers, the question of who stands above the other remains a hot topic.

The Messi-Ronaldo debate may never reach a unanimous conclusion, but one thing remains certain—their rivalry has pushed football to new heights. Photos by Al Nassr FC and Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

For many, Messi settled the argument in 2022 when he finally lifted the FIFA World Cup, cementing his legacy on the international stage.

Others, however, continue to champion Ronaldo, pointing to his relentless goal-scoring prowess, longevity, and ability to adapt across multiple leagues.

Regardless of personal preference, both icons have delivered an era-defining rivalry that transcends football and has left an indelible mark on sports history.

Ronaldo vs Messi: Nico Williams settles GOAT debate

The latest footballer to weigh in on the never-ending debate is Spanish-born winger Nico Williams, the younger brother of Ghana international Iñaki Williams.

Known for his explosive pace and dazzling dribbling, the 22-year-old was put on the spot when asked to choose between the two superstars.

Initially attempting to remain neutral by picking both, Williams was pressed further to make a definitive choice.

After some thought, the Athletic Bilbao winger eventually declared Messi as the greatest footballer to have ever graced the game, according to an interview with ProDirect Soccer on Instagram.

Ronaldo claims he's the GOAT

Interestingly, Ronaldo made headlines by proclaiming himself as the GOAT, arguing that his all-around abilities make him the most complete footballer in history.

The Portuguese forward, who recently turned 40, highlighted his capacity to score with both feet, dominate aerially, and excel in various tactical systems as the foundation of his claim.

While some question this self-assessment, few can deny that his blend of athleticism, technical excellence, and unmatched work ethic has set him apart.

Nico vs Inaki: Who's the better player?

Still on Nico Williams, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Athletic Bilbao forward has put an end to the debate over who is the better player between him and Inaki.

When asked to make a choice, the 22-year-old showed no hesitation—he confidently backed himself without a second thought.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh