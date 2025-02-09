Cristiano Ronaldo recently turned 40 and is still topping the charts as he approaches the twilight of his glistening career

The five-time Ballon d'Or is ranked the most valuable player age 40 and above with a valuation of more than €10 million

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the top five players in Ronaldo's age brackets and their market value presently

At 40, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy conventional footballing wisdom, proving that age is no barrier to excellence.

The Portuguese superstar remains an unstoppable force, blending technical brilliance with an unmatched work ethic.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most valuable player age 40 and above. Photos by Quality Sport Images, Abdullah Ahmed and Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

His ability to consistently deliver at the highest level is reflected not only in his performances but also in his market valuation, which sets him apart from every other player in his age bracket.

Top 5 most valuable players age 40 and above

A recent ranking of footballers aged 40 and above highlights Ronaldo’s dominance in this category.

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the five most valuable veterans still active in professional football. (Data collated from Transfermarkt):

5. Santi Cazorla (€300,000)

Many may be surprised to see Cazorla on this list, but the former Arsenal and Spain international continues to showcase his midfield artistry at 40.

A two-footed genius renowned for his vision and technical ability, he currently plies his trade with La Liga 2 side Real Oviedo.

According to Fotmob, this season, he has made 19 appearances, scoring once and providing four assists.

Despite his influence, Oviedo remains just outside the promotion playoff spots. His ability to dictate play, however, remains as sharp as ever.

4. Dante (€500,000)

Twelve years have passed since Dante played a crucial role in Bayern Munich’s historic UEFA Champions League triumph in 2013, yet the Brazilian defender is still active at 41.

Currently with OGC Nice, he remains a key presence in the French top flight. A commanding figure at the back, Dante has featured in 15 matches this season, per Transfermarkt.

His experience, leadership, and composure continue to be invaluable to his side.

3. Pepe Reina (€500,000)

Another name from football’s golden era, Pepe Reina, has refused to hang up his gloves.

The former Liverpool fan favourite now guards the posts for Como, a club managed by ex-Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas.

At 41, the Spanish shot-stopper has made 10 appearances in Serie A, securing two clean sheets.

Though his reflexes may not be as sharp as they once were, his positional awareness and ability to marshal a defence remain crucial assets.

2. Thiago Silva (€800,000)

Widely regarded as one of the finest defenders of his generation, Thiago Silva continues to extend his legacy.

The Brazilian, now 41, only left European football a couple of seasons ago after winning the Champions League with Chelsea.

Currently, with his boyhood club Fluminense in Brazil’s top division, Silva remains a key figure at the heart of defence.

His reading of the game, leadership, and exceptional positioning ensure he remains a valuable asset despite the years.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (€12 million)

Topping the list—by a considerable margin—is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

A true icon of longevity, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to set benchmarks that seem almost unthinkable.

At 40, he boasts a staggering market value of €12 million, reflecting not just his ability but also his immense global influence.

With 76 goals separating him from the mythical 1,000-goal mark, the Al-Nassr forward shows no signs of slowing down.

Given his relentless drive, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him feature on this list for years to come.

Ronaldo celebrates his first goal after turning 40

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo marked his "first goal after 40" during Al-Nassr's 3-0 victory over Al-Feiha on Friday evening.

The Portuguese superstar continued his stellar form in 2025, getting on the scoresheet as Al-Nassr maintained their winning momentum.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh