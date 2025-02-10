American sports agency, Roc Nation are set to open an office in Ghana as part of their expansion in Africa

Roc Nation Sports, a sports and entertainment agency, owned by American rapper and business mogul Jay Z are reportedly set to open an office in Ghana.

As part of its territorial expansion, Ghana has been identified as an ideal location for an office for the West African region.

Global Director of Football Recruitment at Roc Nation, Nathan Campbell, who was in Cape Town, South Africa, disclosed the plans of the sports agency to expand with a visit to Ghana on the agenda.

Jay Z's Roc Nation Sports to open office in Ghana. Photo: Kevin Mazur.

Source: Getty Images

He said at a press conference, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet:

"As part of our wider strategy for Africa, Michael (Yormark) and I are actually travelling over to Ghana.

"We are looking at West Africa as a centre point to our wider African strategy because, like I touched on earlier, the continent is rich of talent. And for us, we've seen agencies try to do it, but not do it to not only a good level, but just making it a transaction.

"As you guys will be familiar with, Michael's done a fantastic job with the team down here to show that we don't want to be a transactional agency. We don't just want to do that in South Africa. We want to take that emphasis across the continent because it's important that if we're taking talent out of the communities, we're giving back in some way.

Roc Nation manages several top talents including Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.

Source: YEN.com.gh