The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has tasked the Minister of Sports and Recreation to restores Ghana's football pride

The Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after finishing bottom of the qualifiers

Ghana also failed to qualify for the AFCON U17 Africa Cup of Nations and the Olympic Games in 2024

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has urged the new Minister of Sports and Recreation, Honourable Kofi Adams to return to the Black Stars to its glory days.

The King of the Ashantis in Ghana received a courtesy visit from the Minister, who was in Kumasi to meet Asante Kotoko over the passing of a fan at a Premier League game.

During their meeting, Otumfuo passionately spoke about the current state of sports in Ghana while encouraging the Minister to make sure the right things are done.

"The Black Stars have been disgraceful these days. You have to get the Black Stars on the winning track," Otumfuo told Honourable Adams, as quoted by My Joy Online.

"Make sure the technical team invites players who deserve to be in the national team. No other person should be allowed to bring their players to the team."

The senior national team, the Black Stars, hit its lowest recently after failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Black Stars also suffered group stage exits at the last two AFCONs and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana returns to action in the World Cup qualifiers in May, where they face Chad and Madagascar.

Otumfuo demands justice for Nana Pooley

His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, also charged the Sports Minister to make sure persons found guilty over the passing of Nana Pooley are brought to book.

The fan tragically lost his life during a heated moment in the game between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC in Nusatre.

“What happened is very sad. What is the essence of killing someone just because of a football match? It means it was deliberate to stab him [Nana Pooley]. We must do any investigation needed to ascertain what happened for the perpetrators to be apprehended. Whether the incident happened outside or inside the stadium, the person must arrested and questioned. The law must deal with the person,” he said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

Otumfuo adopts Nana Pooley's children

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the king of the Ashantis, Otumfuo Osei Tutu has adopted the children of staunch Asante Kotoko supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong.

The supporter tragically lost his life during the game between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC in Nsuatre last week.

The news of the passing of the supporter, popularly known as Nana Pooley, has left Ghanaians in a state of mourning.

Source: YEN.com.gh