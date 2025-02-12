Sports journalist Bright Kankam Boadu has slammed Ghana FA boss for being absence over Nana Pooley's passing

The Asante Kotoko supporter passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2025, during the game against Nsoatreman

The president of the FA Cup is yet to make a public appearance or release a statement on the fan's demise

Bright Kankam Boadu, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana Journalist of the Year, has descended heavily on president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku.

The veteran sports journalist expressed disappointment in Kurt Okraku for his silence following the passing of Asante Kotoko fan Francis Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

According to the Pure FM radio presenter, the FA president's absence is upsetting.

Kankam Boadu joined hundreds of fans on Sunday for a vigil for the late Kotoko supporter who died following a heated moment in Nsuatre.

He said in a video shared on social media:

"I am highly disappointed in the FA president.

"Let me tell you something, the FA president understands when to campaign for his CAF thing. I understand, we all have our ambition. We all support you, no problem.

"But a life has been lost, when a football game, something that is your brand, your competition. One precious life has been lost. I was expecting the FA president to cut everything he was doing, come down here, come seeing the Kotoko family, go to the family of the deceased. At least, go and offer your condolence, show that it means something to you and you will do something about it."

Kotoko lose fan during Nsoatreman game

Nana Pooley tragically lost his life during the game between the Porcupine Warriors and Nsoatreman FC after violence broke between raging fans of the two teams.

The players lifeless body was transported to the morgue on that fateful Sunday as preparations begin ahead of his funeral.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has opened investigations into the unfortunate incident, with some arrests made.

The Ghana Premier League is also on hold after Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko released a strong statement demanding reforms.

Kankam Boadu wins Journalist of the Year

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bright Kankam Boadu has been adjudged the Sports Journalist of the Year at the 49th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards in Accra on Friday, January 24, 2025.

The Pure FM sports presenter received the award ahead of Joy FM's Fentuo Tahiru, Kelvin Owusu Ansah of Sporty FM and Nana Akua Amankwaa.

The event held at the Accra International Conference Centre was graced by Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as well as Sports Minister-designate Kofi Adams.

