Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has adopted the children of Nana Pooley through his educational fund

The king of the Asantes will take care of the children of the supporter who died during a Kotoko game

The Porcupine Warriors have vowed to not return to football after their demands are met by the Ghana FA

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the king of the Asante, has adopted the children of staunch Asante Kotoko supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong.

The supporter tragically lost his life during the game between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC in Nsuatre last week.

The news of the passing of the supporter, popularly known as Nana Pooley, has left Ghanaians in a state of mourning.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu to cater for Nana Pooley's children through his fund. Photo: Twitter/ @Asante_nation.

Nana Pooley was survived by his wife, whom he got married to six months ago and his children.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the life patron of the club, has decided to cater for the children through his educational fund, as reported by Sporty FM.

Kotoko vows to not return to football

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the leadership of Kumasi Asante Kotoko have sent the Ghana Football Association a clear message over their stance with regards to returning to action.

The Porcupine Warriors have suspended all first team activities following the passing of staunch supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

The Asante Kotoko supporter tragically lost his life during the game between the Kumasi-based giants and Nsoatreman FC in Nsuatre on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh