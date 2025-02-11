Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have declared their stance on return of football after the passing of Nana Pooley

The leadership of the Ghana Football Association visited the club on Tuesday following the unfortunate passing of the fan

Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak have presented the Ghana FA with their demands before the return of football

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The leadership of Kumasi Asante Kotoko have sent the Ghana Football Association a clear message over their stance with regards to returning to action.

The Porcupine Warriors have suspended all first team activities following the passing of staunch supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

The Asante Kotoko supporter tragically lost his life during the game between the Kumasi-based giants and Nsoatreman FC in Nsuatre on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Asante Kotoko vow to not return to action after passing of supporter. Photo: Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko_SC.

Source: Twitter

On Tuesday, February 11, the leadership of the Ghana Football Association excluding the president paid a visit to the club.

Despite the visit the former Ghana Premier League champions have decided to not return to action until their demands are met.

Nana Akwasi Apinkra, the Interim Management Committee chairman of Kotoko said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet:

“As for the GFA, we already know you take us for granted, but from now on, whether you like it or not, you will respect us. Kotoko and Hearts cannot be ignored. All we are asking for are better security measures.

“Even today, if you respond to our proposals, we will play. But until then, count us out because we cannot sit back and watch another life lost."

Asante Kotoko's demands

In a join statement with rivals Hearts of Oak, the Porcupine Warriors pointed out several issues they want to be dealt with as soon as possible following the passing of the fan.

The running of the league should taken away from the GFA handed to an autonomous independent management body “as soon as possible”.

Move league matches from stadia not qualified to host matches per standard requirements.

Kotoko & Hearts wants increased percentage of TV Rights.

Minimum Police personnel should be at least 100 at Category A & B games.

20 military personnel at Category A games.

Security personnel should not be deployed from locality of the match.

Kotoko & Hearts wants automatic representation on GFA Exco.

Kotoko hold vigil for Nana Pooley

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko held an emotional vigil for supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly Known as Nana Pooley, on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The fan tragically lost his life following a heated moment with an alleged supporter of Nsoatreman FC during the matchday 19 encounter in Nsuatre.

Fans, players, management and the technical team of the club gathered to hold a candle light session for the late supporter, leaving Kumasi in a somber state. Read more:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh