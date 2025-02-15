Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham received his marching orders after appearing to insult the referee in their game against Osasuna

The Englishman, in a moment of madness, directed his frustrations towards the match official, who many deemed was bias

His actions left Madrid with a numerical disadvantage as they played out a frustrating game in Pamplona

Jude Bellingham endured a frustrating afternoon during Real Madrid’s La Liga clash against Osasuna on Saturday, February 15, as he received a straight red card for dissent.

The 21-year-old midfielder, fresh from his dramatic Champions League heroics, found himself in hot water after an exchange with referee Jose Munuera Montero.

Though the exact words remain unknown, footage of the incident has since gone viral.

What led to Bellingham’s dismissal?

The English midfielder was visibly agitated as he gestured towards the official, seemingly voicing frustration over a series of contentious decisions.

Montero, interpreting Bellingham’s reaction as excessive dissent, wasted no time in brandishing the red card, leaving the former Borussia Dortmund star stunned.

Why Bellingham, Madrid teammates were fuming

Madrid’s frustration had been building throughout the match, as a string of decisions appeared to go against them.

According to Madrid Zone, Los Blancos felt hard done by, citing several key incidents:

Three penalty appeals waved away. Kylian Mbappé shoved in the chest without consequence. Vinícius Jr slapped in the face, with no punishment. Mbappé elbowed, yet no intervention from VAR. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti booked for requesting a penalty review. Fran García forcefully pushed into the advertising boards with no repercussions.

With tensions at boiling point, Bellingham's frustration boiled over, ultimately leading to his dismissal.

Fan react to Bellingham’s red card

The controversial sending-off sparked outrage among football fans, who took to social media to voice their displeasure:

@GauchoMikey angrily wrote:

"Since when was that a red card? It's usually yellow."

@freehitnoball argued:

"That was harsh."

@MYein98 chimed in:

"Very poor decision, he didn’t seem to say anything that would get him sent off."

@kallvxz concluded on an alleged note:

Real being robbed in La Liga, nothing new

With Real Madrid battling for the La Liga title, Bellingham’s suspension could prove costly, and questions over officiating consistency continue to dominate discussions in Spanish football.

