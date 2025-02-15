Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey has chalked a new mark in the English Premier League during the game against Chelsea

The English-born Ghanaian wing-back starred as Brighton and Hove Albion defeated Chelsea on Friday

Lamptey, who joined Brighton in 2020 from Chelsea, displayed another impressive performance in the league

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Black Stars defender Tariq Lamptey reached a new milestone in the English Premier League after starring in Brighton and Hove Albion's victory over Chelsea.

The Ghana international played full throttle as the Seagulls thumped Chelsea 3-0 at the American Express Stadium.

Lamptey, who was playing against his former club, was making his hundredth appearance in the English topflight league.

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey makes 100th EPL appearance. Photo: Glyn Kirk/ Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

"Great win, +3points ! 100 PL appearances, onwards and upwards many more to go! Grateful to God always," wrote Lamptey after the game on Instagram.

Lamptey made one Premier League for Chelsea before joining Brighton and Hove Albion in January 2020, per Transfermarkt.

He has since been a regular in the squad despite injury troubles in the past few years.

Meanwhile, in an explosive start to the game at the Amex Park, Japanese winger Koaru Mitoma opened the scoring for the Seagulls before Gambian forward Yankuba Minteh doubled the lead before half time.

Minteh sealed the win in the second half with a fine finish as Brighton made it back-to-back victories over Chelsea.

The same side eliminated the Blues in the fourth round of the FA Cup last week.

Lamptey will join the Black Stars team in March for the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Brighton manager advises Lamptey

The Ghana international has few months left on his contract at Brighton and could leave as a free agent in June.

Talks about his future have made the headlines in England, but manager Fabian Hurzeler has advised the defender to focus on the game as the club make a decision.

He said, as quoted by Tribal Football:

“First of all it’s very important that T knows how we think about him and I know his perspective on the situation.

"Now it's about focusing on the present and trying to be the best Tariq Lamptey he can be.

“He is on the best way because for us he showed already some great performances. He was man of the match in the last game and he fully deserved it.

“Now it's about getting consistency into his performances, proving himself that he can do this the same time, that he can play that intense the same time, that he can win this amount of personal duels the same time and therefore it's also a challenge for himself.

“I'm really looking forward to see how he will perform.”

Lamptey picks MoTM award in FA Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian duo Antoine Semenyo and Tariq Lamptey were named Man of the Match in their games in the English FA Cup on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Semenyo scored to help AFC Bournemouth advance with Lamptey also starring for Brighton and Hove Albion against his former club.

The striker opened the scoring for the Cherries in the first half from the spot before delivering a goal-line clearance to earn his side a 2-0 victory.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh