All is not dark and gloomy for Jude Bellingham, as a caveat in the La Liga rule book could save him from punishment

The Englishman received a straight red card for allegedly insulting the referee during Real Madrid's league game against Osasuna

His over-the-top reaction, which led to his dismissal, proved costly as Madrid dropped points against the Pamplona-based club

In football, emotions can boil over, and when they do, consequences often follow—especially when a player is accused of confronting a referee.

Jude Bellingham now finds himself at the centre of such a controversy, with debates raging over whether he deserves further disciplinary action.

Jude Bellingham expressed shock as he was given his marching orders for allegedly using expletives on the centre referee during Real Madrid's La Liga game against Osasuna. Photo by Ander Gillenea.

Many expect La Liga’s disciplinary body—known for its strict stance on dissent—to punish the Real Madrid midfielder.

His frustrated reaction to what he and his teammates perceived as unfair officiating resulted in a straight red card.

However, the situation isn’t as clear-cut as it first seemed.

Miscommunication or misconduct? Bellingham insists he didn't insult referee

Bellingham has firmly denied directing insulting language at referee José Munuera Montero, claiming the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding.

Despite his insistence, the match official included in his report that the England international used expletives, which led to his immediate dismissal.

But here’s where things get interesting.

Why Bellingham could escape punishment amid insult allegations?

Relevo, via MadridXtra, reports that if evidence disproves the referee’s claim, Bellingham could avoid punishment entirely.

Madrid’s appeal hinges on proving that the match report by referee José Montero was inaccurate, a scenario that could see the red card overturned.

Should the appeal fail, Bellingham faces a two-game ban for dissent—an outcome that could be costly for Los Blancos as the title race intensifies.

With Atlético Madrid and Barcelona breathing down their necks, every point counts, making this decision crucial to their campaign.

For now, Madrid’s fate rests on whether they can convince the disciplinary committee that their midfield talisman was simply venting frustration, not verbally abusing the referee.

Why Bellingham, others were angry with referee

Tensions had been brewing throughout the match, with Madrid growing increasingly frustrated over a series of contentious decisions.

As reported by Madrid Zone, their grievances centred around several incidents:

Three penalty appeals were waved away. Kylian Mbappé was shoved in the chest without consequence. Vinícius Jr. was slapped in the face, yet the perpetrator went unpunished. Mbappé was elbowed, but VAR remained silent. Carlo Ancelotti received a booking simply for requesting a penalty review. Fran García was pushed into the advertising boards, but no disciplinary action was taken.

Real Madrid fans fume over officiating

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid fans flooded social media, voicing their outrage over what they perceived as questionable officiating in their team’s 1-1 draw against Osasuna.

Supporters were especially furious over Jude Bellingham’s red card for dissent, deeming the decision excessively harsh.

Their frustration was further fuelled by ignored penalty appeals and Osasuna’s aggressive play, which largely went unpunished.

