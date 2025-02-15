Real Madrid fans took to social media in droves on Saturday, outraged over what they saw as poor officiating in their team’s 1-1 draw against Osasuna

Many were particularly incensed by Jude Bellingham’s controversial red card for dissent, which they felt was overly harsh

Adding to their frustration, several penalty shouts were ignored, and Osasuna’s aggressive play went largely unpunished

Real Madrid fans erupted on social media on Saturday, voicing their frustration over the officiating in their team's 1-1 draw against Osasuna at El Sadar on Saturday afternoon.

The major flashpoint of the match came when Jude Bellingham was shown a straight red card for dissent.

Real Madrid Fans Furious Over Controversial Officiating in Osasuna Draw

Source: Getty Images

The 21-year-old midfielder appeared to exchange words with referee Jose Munuera Montero, leading to his controversial dismissal.

However, Bellingham’s sending-off was just one of several decisions that left Madrid supporters fuming.

Fans pointed to a string of questionable calls, including ignored penalty shouts and what they perceived as excessive aggression from Osasuna players that went unpunished.

The heated reaction from the Madrid faithful has reignited debates over officiating standards in La Liga, with many feeling their team has been unfairly treated once again.

Fan react to Bellingham’s red card

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from Real Madrid fans on X.

@WolfRMFC said:

"How are you even meant to speak about the football after seeing the corruption that took place today between Osasuna and Real Madrid. From the La Liga president to the referees, this league is an absolute embarrassment."

@CFC_Janty added:

"I’ve been saying it for a while now, Real Madrid get robbed the most in La Liga"

@macknows stated:

"No one gets robbed as much as Real Madrid in the league, it’s insane out there."

@GauchoMikey angrily wrote:

"Since when was that a red card? It's usually yellow."

@freehitnoball argued:

"That was harsh."

@MYein98 chimed in:

"Very poor decision, he didn’t seem say anything that would get him sent off."

@kallvxz concluded on an alleged note:

"Real being robbed in La Liga, nothing new"

Referee who Bellingham 'insulted' breaks his silence

Montero has now provided his version of events, clarifying what led to Bellingham’s dismissal. In an exchange with Luka Modric captured by Movistar Fútbol, the referee claimed:

"He said expletives to me," the referee said, as quoted by MadridXtra.

His explanation did little to quell the controversy, as Modrić immediately refuted the assertion, passionately defending his teammate:

"No! No! He didn't say anything! He didn't say anything."

Source: YEN.com.gh