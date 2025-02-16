Ernest Nuamah was on target as Olympique Lyon secured a victory over Montpellier in their French Ligue 1 clash on Sunday

The Ghana international winger has now found the back of the net twice in 16 league appearances this season

Across all competitions, the former Right to Dream star has recorded three goals and one assist in 24 matches

Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah delivered a stellar performance, scoring and assisting in Olympique Lyon’s dominant 4-1 victory over Montpellier on Sunday.

The 21-year-old played the entire match and played a crucial role in Lyon’s emphatic win at Stade de la Mosson-Mondial 98.

Ernest Nuamah was on target as Olympique Lyon secured a victory over Montpellier in their French Ligue 1 clash on Sunday. Photo: Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Lyon struck early, with Georges Mikautadze finding the net in just the third minute after an assist from Rayan Cherki.

Montpellier responded in the 38th minute through Tanguy Coulibaly, leveling the game before halftime.

Nuamah notches goal and assist

Nuamah took center stage in the second half, sparking Lyon’s resurgence with a goal in the 50th minute.

Just three minutes later, the Black Stars forward before provided a magnificent assist for French midfielder Corentin Tolisso to restore Lyon’s lead.

Veteran striker Alexandre Lacazette sealed the victory in the 73rd minute, securing all three points for the visitors.

Nuamah’s outstanding display takes his Ligue 1 tally to two goals in 16 appearances this season, with an additional goal and assist across all competitions.

Crystal Palace enter race for Nuamah

The winger is already on the radar of several clubs with Crystal Palace the latest to join the race for his signature, as reported by The Hard Tackle.

Everton and Fulham are also monitoring the player as they prepare to make an offer in the winter transfer window.

Nuamah keen on Everton move

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah is reportedly keen on a move to England to join Premier League side Everton in the winter transfer window.

The Black Stars forward has been strongly linked with the Merseyside outfit since the window opened.

However, no official bid has been made by the Toffees, who are reported to have held talks with the Olympique Lyonnais attacker.

Source: YEN.com.gh