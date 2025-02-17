William Saliba and Declan Rice showed support to Thomas Partey after his post on Instagram at the end of the game against Leicester

The Black Stars midfielder had a difficult game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last Saturday

Mikel Merino climbed off the benchto score a brace for the London giants as they defeated Leicester City

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey received support from his Arsenal teammates William Saliba, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber following his post after the game against Leicester City.

The 31-year-old endured a difficult game and was replaced after 75 minutes as Arsenal left it late to beat the Foxes.

A late brace from second half substitute Mikel Merna handed the Gunners an important away win.

During the game, some section fans were heard jeering at the Ghanaian anytime he receives the ball.

Partey took to social media to post after the game: “On days when I’m not at my best, the strength of the team carries us to victory. Vamos.”

His teammates reacted by liking the post, in show of support for the Ghanaian, as reported by Football Insider 247.

Meanwhile, the victory sees Arsenal mount pressure on Liverpool at the top of the table after temporarily closing the gap to four points.

However, the Reds restored the seven-point gap after defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers twenty-four hours later.

Partey has been a key figure for the London giants this season, scoring three goals in 24 Premier League games.

Arteta reacts after hard-fought win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted the game against Leicester City was a tough one despite the victory at King Power on Saturday.

He said in the post-match presser:

"A very tough match – the first half, especially the first 20-25 minutes, we struggled to get certain momentum because we did a lot of simple things very wrong, giving a lot of balls away and they were really threatening and generating enough momentum and sequences in the opposition box. But, in the second half, it was very different.

"We had much more urgency, better intentions, better executions and then you can sense that the game was going in the direction that it had to go."

Partey celebrates partner on Val's Day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey delivered a special present to his partner, Janine Mackson, on Valentine's Day, which was also her birthday.

The couple, who have a child together, marked the moment in bliss despite the Arsenal midfielder not appearing in their latest post.

Partey returned to England this week with his Arsenal teammates after a week in Dubai for a warm-weather camp.

