Kylian Mbappe etched his name in football history with a sensational hat-trick that sent Manchester City crashing out of the Champions League.

The 26-year-old reached an incredible milestone, notching his 500th career goal contribution in record time.

Kylian Mbappe beats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to epic career milestone after scoring a hattrick against Man City.

His second goal in the 3-1 knockout play-off victory secured his place as the youngest player ever to achieve the feat, surpassing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side entered the second leg with a 3-2 advantage after last week’s thrilling encounter at the Etihad.

Mbappe beats Messi and Ronaldo to epic career milestone

Just four minutes into Wednesday night’s match, Mbappe put his team in control with a delicate lob over Ederson.

The 2018 World Cup winner struck again in the 33rd minute, skilfully cutting inside a sliding Josko Gvardiol before drilling the ball into the near corner.

That goal marked his 500th career contribution—comprising 358 goals and 142 assists—for both club and country.

At just 26 years and 61 days old, Mbappe shattered Messi’s previous record, as the Barcelona legend had hit the milestone a month later in his career.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, football’s all-time top scorer, reached 500 goal contributions at the age of 28, per ESPN.

Mbappe completes hattrick against Man City

And just past the hour mark, Mbappe sealed his hat-trick in style as he continues his pursuit of 500 career goals.

Receiving the ball on the right side of the box, he shifted it onto his left foot before curling a stunning strike into the far corner.

This marks his second hat-trick in Real Madrid colours since joining on a free transfer last summer, bringing his season tally across all competitions to 27 goals.

Mbappe makes more history

Mbappe also became just the fourth player to net a Champions League hat-trick against Manchester City, per talkSPORT.

Messi first achieved the feat in October 2016 during Pep Guardiola's return to the Camp Nou, followed by Christopher Nkunku’s treble in RB Leipzig’s 6-3 defeat in 2021, and Viktor Gyokeres’ hat-trick for Sporting Lisbon earlier this season.

His third goal of the night takes his Champions League tally against City to seven—matching Messi for the most against the English side.

Additionally, only Cristiano Ronaldo (four) has more Champions League knockout stage hat-tricks than Mbappe (two).

In yet another historic milestone, Mbappe has become the only player to score a European Cup hat-trick at both the Bernabeu [Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, 2025] and the Nou Camp [Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona, 2021].

What's next for Real Madrid and Man City?

City did manage a late consolation goal, with Nico Gonzalez netting his first for the club since his arrival from Porto earlier this month.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side was second-best throughout the match and has now suffered back-to-back Champions League eliminations at the hands of Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Real will now await their next challenge in the last 16, where they will face either LaLiga rivals Atlético Madrid or German powerhouse Bayer Leverkusen.

Mbappe picks who Madrid should face

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kylian Mbappe has named his preferred opponent for Real Madrid’s next Champions League fixture following their emphatic victory over Manchester City.

Mbappe’s hat-trick propelled the reigning Champions League holders past City, securing their place in the knockout rounds.

