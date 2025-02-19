Kylian Mbappe has named who he prefers Real Madrid to face in the next Champions League round

The French star scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid made light work of Manchester City at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

The defending European champions are set to face either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16

Kylian Mbappe has named his preferred opponent for Real Madrid’s next Champions League fixture following their emphatic victory over Manchester City.

Mbappe’s hat-trick propelled the reigning Champions League holders past City, securing their place in the knockout rounds.

Real Madrid to face Atletico or Leverkusen

With Real Madrid leading 3-2 after the first leg at the Etihad Stadium, they dominated Pep Guardiola’s side at the Bernabeu, setting up a last-16 showdown with either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen, per The Athletics.

Atletico have impressed this season, currently sitting third in La Liga, just one point behind joint leaders Real Madrid and Barcelona, while also securing automatic qualification for the Champions League knockout stages.

Leverkusen, on the other hand, finished in the top eight of the revamped group phase and remain Bundesliga title contenders, trailing Bayern Munich by eight points.

Mbappe picks who Madrid should face

While some Real Madrid fans might hope to avoid a tense derby against Atletico, Mbappe is eager for a thrilling clash with Diego Simeone’s side.

After receiving his Player of the Match award, Mbappe shared his thoughts on the upcoming draw, saying via Metro Sports:

"Honestly, I would rather we are drawn against Atleti, he said after the match.

They and Bayern are two great clubs, and it would be difficult either way. But in the next round, it would be much better for us if we don’t have to travel – we travel so much! Bayer Leverkusen or Atleti next? Both are difficult, but I prefer Atleti so we save ourselves a trip!"

