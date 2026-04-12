Thomas Muller has once again shared his thoughts on who he believes is football’s greatest of all time between Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi

The argument on who is better between the legendary Real Madrid forward and 2022 World Cup winner has raged for many years

The rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi has been the defining feature of modern football for over a decade

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Thomas Muller has revisited the GOAT debate, sharing his latest view on whether Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi deserves the crown.

For over 15 years, Ronaldo and Messi have dominated world football, firmly establishing themselves among the greatest players of all time.

Widely seen as the defining stars of their era, their achievements continue to stand in a league of their own.

Thomas Muller Revisits GOAT Debate Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Source: Getty Images

Messi, a product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, has collected a record eight Ballon d’Or titles.

The Argentine maestro's international trophy cabinet includes two Copa América triumphs and the 2022 World Cup.

Ronaldo, with five Ballon d’Or awards, first burst onto the scene when Manchester United signed him from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 for £12 million.

He went on to win three Premier League titles and the Champions League at Old Trafford before making a blockbuster switch to Real Madrid in 2009, per Al Jazeera.

At Madrid, his legendary El Clásico duels with Messi became football folklore, while internationally, he lifted the European Championship and Nations League with Portugal.

Muller changes his mind on GOAT debate

In the past, Muller has shared his thoughts on who he believed deserved the “GOAT” crown.

However, in a recent interview with MLS, the newest star signing for the Vancouver Whitecaps took a definitive stance.

Thomas Muller offers his latest verdict on the long-running Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi GOAT debate. Photo by Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz.

Source: Getty Images

Having previously leaned towards Real Madrid and Manchester United legend Ronaldo, the former Bayern Munich forward has now declared Messi as the greatest player the game has ever seen.

This change of heart comes after years of facing both icons in some of football’s biggest clashes.

When asked in the interview to give his verdict on the GOAT debate, Muller explained via GOAL:

"Lionel Messi is the GOAT. In my first 10 years as a professional player, I would have chosen Cristiano Ronaldo, but since the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, it's been Messi for me. Now, as I get older and more romantic myself, playing style and aesthetics are more important to me than individual performance, work ethic, and so on. Both are absolutely crazy. I don't know why it worked so often against him [Messi]."

Watch video of Muller's stance on GOAT debate below:

Muller's change of mind is particularly noteworthy given his storied history against both superstars.

With Bayern Munich, the German legend inflicted a number of memorable defeats on Messi's Barcelona, including the historic 8-2 thrashing in the 2020 Champions League, as seen in the video below.

With the German national team, he was part of the squad that defeated Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final.

In a previous interview, Muller had openly admitted that he chose Ronaldo because he "had good stats against Messi, but not against Ronaldo."

However, with age, his criteria for greatness have shifted from a purely statistical, data-driven perspective to a more philosophical one.

Muller isn’t the only star to have shifted his stance in the GOAT debate. Sergio Ramos also declared Messi the greatest of all time after playing alongside him at PSG, despite spending nine years with Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, other football stars, including Erling Haaland, has picked Ronaldo as their GOAT.

Okocha chooses between Messi and Ronaldo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Nigeria captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha once added his voice to the debate on who between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is the GOAT.

The argument on who is better between the legendary Real Madrid forward and 2022 World Cup winner has raged for many years.

Source: YEN.com.gh