Former Real Madrid manager Carlos Queiroz is reportedly set to take over as the next Black Stars coach

The 73-year-old is expected to accept the role on a short-term basis, with his primary focus on leading Ghana at the upcoming World Cup

If confirmed, the experienced tactician will be managing his third different national team at the global tournament

A CAF Licence 'A' coach explained the rationale behind the likely appointment of Queiroz on a short-term contract

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Carlos Queiroz has emerged as the leading candidate to take charge of the Black Stars, with reports suggesting the experienced tactician is now firmly ahead in the race to replace Otto Addo.

The vacancy, created after Addo’s dismissal, has triggered an urgent search by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and Queiroz appears closest to landing the role.

Former Real Madrid boss Carlos Queiroz is set to become the new Black Stars coach. Photos by Christian Kaspar-Bartke and Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz set to land Black Stars job

According to sports journalist Muftawu Nabila, the Portuguese has a 90 per cent chance of securing the job, with discussions pointing toward a short-term deal that would see him guide Ghana through the 2026 World Cup.

While negotiations are ongoing, key details remain unresolved, particularly around finances.

The GFA Executive Council is expected to meet on Monday, April 13, where final decisions could be made.

If confirmed, Queiroz would be managing his third different nation at the World Cup, having previously led Portugal in 2010 and Iran across three tournaments in 2014, 2018 and 2022, according to FIFA.

His record in the global competition, however, offers mixed signals. He reached the knockout stage just once, a concern for a Ghana side that has struggled to move beyond the group phase since 2010.

Recent spells have also raised questions. During his time with Oman, he recorded four wins, three draws and four defeats in 11 matches.

His stint with Qatar showed slight improvement, with five wins, one draw and four losses in 10 games, according to Transfermarkt.

Despite those numbers, Queiroz’s reputation as a tactically astute coach remains intact.

Carlos Queiroz's vast experience across both club and international level places him ahead of his competitors seeking for the Black Stars job. Photo by John Walton/EMPICS.

Source: Getty Images

What is Queiroz's coaching style?

The former Real Madrid manager and one-time assistant to Alex Ferguson is known for building well-organised teams grounded in defensive discipline and collective responsibility.

His approach focuses on structure, adaptability and unity, qualities that have been missing in recent Black Stars performances.

Watch a YouTube video of Queiroz's coaching style:

For a team searching for identity, his methods could provide much-needed stability, similar to the organised setup that defined Ghana’s run at the 2010 World Cup.

Coach Koffie weighs in on Queiroz's appointment

CAF License A coach Prince George Koffie believes the appointment could make sense, even with the limited time available. He told YEN.com.gh in an interview:

"Queiroz's exposure across multiple continents, including Africa, gives him a clear contextual advantage, and his work with elite environments at Man United and Real Madrid shows he has the capacity to manage top-level players effectively.

"My only concern is the timing – having just a limited window, possibly only a fixture against Wales, is far from ideal preparation for a World Cup.

"However, Queiroz has built a reputation for quickly implementing structure, so he is capable of getting results in a short period.

"His tactical principles are not entirely foreign to the Black Stars setup, which likely explains why the GFA is considering a short-term appointment. Ultimately, it is a calculated risk, but one that could pay off if executed well.”

With time slipping away and expectations rising, Ghana’s next move could shape their entire World Cup campaign, which begins against Panama on June 17.

Why Ghana won't hire a permanent coach

In a related report, YEN.com.gh stated that Ghana may not appoint a permanent coach before the 2026 World Cup.

UK-based journalist Rahman Osman explained that financial constraints and limited preparation time are discouraging top coaches from taking the job.

Source: YEN.com.gh