Mikel Arteta’s future hangs in the balance as Arsenal face a defining end to the season following a crucial home loss to Bournemouth

Cesc Fabregas is identified as the leading option to take over if Arsenal decide to make a managerial change

From quadruple ambitions to mounting pressure, Arsenal’s campaign has taken a dramatic turn

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to part company with Mikel Arteta if he does not secure either the Premier League or UEFA Champions League this season.

The Spaniard, now in his sixth full campaign at the Emirates Stadium, had been steering a side once dreaming of an unprecedented quadruple.

Cesc Fabregas could replace Mikel Arteta as Arsenal manager in the summer. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

For much of the season, the Gunners were competing on all fronts, raising expectations among supporters that a major trophy was within reach.

However, their momentum has stalled following exits from both domestic cup competitions. Manchester City beat them in the Carabao Cup final and later suffered a shock FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Championship side Southampton.

Despite those setbacks, Arsenal remain strong contenders in the Premier League, a title they have not won since 2004. Yet a damaging 2-1 home loss to Bournemouth has tightened the race, allowing Manchester City to close the gap and re-ignite pressure on Arteta’s squad.

According to Metro Sports, the Gunners had the opportunity to move 12 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side, who still have games in hand, but the defeat has raised fresh doubts over their consistency at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Just days earlier, Arsenal had appeared to regain control of their season with a narrow 1-0 victory over Sporting in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, courtesy of a late Kai Havertz strike.

Fabregas emerges as Arteta's possible successor

Now, according to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal could look for a new manager if they end another campaign without silverware, with Arteta potentially dismissed after almost seven years in charge.

The same reports suggest that former club captain Cesc Fabregas has already been identified as a leading candidate to take over should a change be made.

Cesc Fabregas is seen as a potential candidate in case Mikel Arteta leaves Arsenal. Image credit: TouchlineX

Source: Getty Images

Fabregas, who spent nearly a decade at Arsenal, was part of Arsene Wenger's side that lifted the FA Cup and reached a Champions League final before joining Barcelona. He later featured for Chelsea before retiring in 2023 and moving into management.

The former Spain international has impressed in his first coaching role at Como, guiding the Italian club into contention for European qualification following promotion.

Meanwhile, Como president Mirwan Suwarso has even hinted that Fabregas could eventually manage top clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United, Barcelona, or Chelsea.

As things stand now, Fabregas remains focused on building success with Como in Serie A this season, but why would he turn down an opportunity to manage the club he played 303 matches for?

Arsene Wenger on Arsenal' loss to Man United

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal’s Premier League title charge suffered a major blow on January 25 after a thrilling 3–2 defeat to Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium, tightening the race at the top.

The result drew a reaction from former boss Arsene Wenger, who weighed in on the implications for the Gunners’ title ambitions.

Source: YEN.com.gh