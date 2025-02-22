Black Stars playmaker Mohammed Kudus delivered a near-perfect performance as West Ham downed Arsenal

The 24-year-old was a thorn in the flesh of the Gunners and even forced a defender into making a foul which led to a red card

The Right to Dream Academy graduate would hope his display against Arsenal will serve as a stepping stone to get his season on track

Mohammed Kudus delivered a performance of the highest quality as West Ham United stunned Arsenal with a narrow victory at the Emirates on Saturday.

Despite his goal drought extending to nine matches, the Ghanaian attacker proved invaluable to Graham Potter’s tactical approach.

Mohammed Kudus’ strength and flair led to Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card. Photos by @TheAthleticFC/X and Justin Tallis/Getty.

His combination of strength, technical finesse, close control, and intelligent link-up play made him a constant threat throughout the encounter.

Kudus' intelligence lands Arsenal defender a red card

While he didn't find the net, his impact was undeniable.

One of the game’s defining moments stemmed from Kudus’ brilliance, leading to a decisive red card for Arsenal.

The turning point arrived in the second half when Myles Lewis-Skelly, introduced for Riccardo Calafiori, cynically brought down the West Ham star as he surged forward.

Initially shown a yellow card by referee Craig Pawson, the decision was later upgraded to red following a VAR review.

Lewis-Skelly’s dismissal was a result of Kudus’ sharp instincts and game awareness.

The 24-year-old anticipated the play, dispossessed the Arsenal youngster, and accelerated towards goal before being hacked down.

His reading of the situation and ability to position himself ahead of the young defender underscored his exceptional football IQ.

Premier League explains Kudus-induced red card situation

Following the incident, the Premier League released an official statement via its Match Centre on X (formerly Twitter), explaining the decision:

"VAR checked the referee's call of yellow card to Lewis-Skelly for a challenge on [Mohammed] Kudus, deeming it denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity due to the goalkeeper's position and there being no covering defender, therefore recommended an on-field review. The referee then upgraded the yellow to a red card."

According to Goal, Lewis-Skelly is now suspended, while Arsenal remain eight points adrift of league leaders Liverpool with only 12 matches left.

The Gunners will now be hoping for a slip-up from Arne Slot’s men when the Reds face Manchester City on Sunday.

Mohammed Kudus arguably put up his best performance for West Ham this season as the Hammers pipped Arsenal. Photo by Warren Little.

On the other side, West Ham’s victory not only dented Arsenal’s title aspirations but also reaffirmed Kudus’ influence, even in matches where he doesn’t appear on the scoresheet.

His dynamism and technical brilliance were central to the Hammers’ success, further cementing his reputation as one of the league’s most exciting talents.

Fans praise Mohammed Kudus

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus received widespread praise from fans for his outstanding performance against Arsenal.

The Ghanaian midfielder showcased his immense talent, playing a crucial role in West Ham's surprising victory over the Gunners.

While the 24-year-old celebrated at the Emirates, his compatriot Thomas Partey and his Arsenal teammates were left to endure disappointment.

