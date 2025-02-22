Ghana international Mohammed Kudus was the star of the show as West Ham United stunned Arsenal

Kudus proved why he is considered one of the most exciting prospects in the Premier League on Saturday

While the 24-year-old rejoiced at the Emirates, Partey and his Arsenal teammates endured disappointment

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Mohammed Kudus delivered a scintillating performance as West Ham United pulled off a stunning victory over Arsenal in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old, who had endured an eight-game drought without a goal or assist, reminded everyone of his brilliance with a commanding display at the Emirates.

Mohammed Kudus shone brightly against Thomas Partey's Arsenal as West Ham United stunned the Gunners at the Emirates. Photo by Warren Little.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus shines as West Ham stun Arsenal

Despite not finding the net, the Black Stars playmaker was arguably the standout performer, dictating play with his dazzling footwork, strength, and ability to operate in tight spaces.

Heading into the fixture, the focus was on how the Gunners could close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the table.

However, Kudus and his teammates had different plans.

Graham Potter’s side executed a near-perfect strategy—stifling Arsenal’s attacking rhythm and pouncing on counterattacking opportunities.

West Ham’s discipline and tactical awareness paid dividends on the stroke of halftime when Jarrod Bowen expertly converted a cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, silencing the home crowd, as noted by Sky Sports.

Kudus torments Partey's Arsenal

After the break, Kudus elevated his influence on the game, tormenting Arsenal’s backline with his quick turns, sharp dribbling, and intelligent movement.

His dynamic play eventually forced a game-changing moment when substitute Myles Lewis-Skelly brought him down cynically, earning a straight red card after a VAR review for denying a potential goalscoring opportunity, Football London reports.

Kudus’ masterclass left fans raving on social media, with many lauding his technical prowess and ability to dominate on a big stage.

Fans react to Kudus’ performance

Football enthusiasts took to X (formerly Twitter) to heap praise on the Ghanaian star:

@Lfc__Vision was in awe:

"Mohammed Kudus has world-class potential, what a player."

@anthonymaruwa echoed the sentiment:

"Mohammed Kudus is such a baller, bra. His ball retention and decision-making against Arsenal have been so, so good."

@BeautifulGameJS was captivated:

"Kudus is just an incredibly fun watch."

@robinhood_1712 highlighted his unique qualities:

"Kudus has a rare blend of technicality, close control, and core strength/body balance. Very interesting profile."

Veteran Ghanaian sports journalist @OtiAdjei analysed:

"Kudus has kept it simple and efficient today."

@LyesBouzidi10 summed it up perfectly:

"Kudus is just having fun out there."

West Ham’s victory not only dented Arsenal’s title ambitions but also reaffirmed Kudus’ reputation as one of the league’s most exciting talents.

While the numbers might not reflect his influence, his presence on the pitch was undeniable—a constant menace to the opposition and a vital cog in the Hammers’ success.

Mohammed Kudus was a thorn in the flesh of Arsenal throughout the encounter. Photo by Warren Little.

Source: Getty Images

Analysing the performance of Kudus, Steven Zando, a sports broadcaster with Kumasi-based Luv FM, was full of praise for the Black Stars playmaker while touting his big-game mentality.

"Kudus has always proven to be a man for the big occasions. Even when he was at Ajax, he scored spectacular goals against the big teams, notable amongst them was the one against Liverpool in the Champions League," Zando told YEN.com.gh.

"Do you remember the overhead kick he scored against Man City on the last day of the 2023/24 season?," he quipped.

"So I am not surprised he performed the way he did against Arsenal today. For me, this is by far his best game of the season.

"He has been a bit inconsistent this season comparing this season to his performance last season and I am hoping, his incredible performance today will lift him to greater heights."

Did Kudus' fresh cut bring him luck against Arsenal?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus was in high spirits after getting a fresh haircut in the United Kingdom.

The Ghanaian star couldn't contain his excitement as UK-based barber Nana Kofi Abrantie gave him a sharp new look ahead of West Ham's clash with Arsenal on Saturday, February 22.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh