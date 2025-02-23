Inter Miami CF took on Sporting Kansas City in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round One on Wednesday night

After the match, a Mexican referee was disciplined for breaching the Confederation's Code of Conduct for match officials

Football governing bodies emphasise that referees must maintain the highest standards of integrity to preserve fairness in the game

Inter Miami secured a gritty 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round One on February 19, 2025, at Children’s Mercy Park.

The decisive goal came in the 56th minute when Sergio Busquets lofted a perfectly timed pass into the penalty area.

Concacaf has disciplined referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava for requesting Lionel Messi's autograph after the game between Inter Miami CF and Sporting Kansas City. Photos: Kyle Rivas/Cesar Gomez.

Messi controlled the ball expertly with his chest, evaded a defender, and delivered a precise right-footed strike into the far corner of the net.

The autograph request incident

However, the post-match events overshadowed the game’s outcome.

Mexican referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava was disciplined by CONCACAF after approaching Messi for an autograph following Inter Miami’s victory.

This request, deemed unprofessional, resulted in immediate action from the football governing body.

The incident unfolded moments after the final whistle, when Ortiz Nava appeared to ask Messi for his jersey as a keepsake.

Why the referee was punished

According to ESPN, a CONCACAF spokesperson confirmed that the referee’s actions violated the Confederation’s Code of Conduct for match officials and the established protocols for handling such requests.

“CONCACAF has taken note of the exchange between referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava and Lionel Messi that occurred right after the final whistle of the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami CF,” the statement read. “Upon investigation, CONCACAF has learned that the referee approached the player to request an autograph for a family member with special needs. The referee’s conduct does not align with the Confederation’s Code of Conduct for match officials and existing processes for these types of requests.”

Penalties for referees seeking autographs

Although the exact disciplinary measures imposed on Ortiz Nava have not been disclosed, the referee has acknowledged his mistake, issued an apology, and accepted the punishment handed down by CONCACAF.

Football’s governing bodies, including FIFA, UEFA, and CONCACAF, emphasize strict neutrality and professionalism from match officials to maintain the integrity of the sport.

Requests for autographs, even for personal or compassionate reasons, undermine this neutrality and raise concerns about impartiality.

As a result, referees found breaching these standards may face a range of penalties, including formal warnings, suspensions for a designated number of matches or indefinitely, and potential demotions to lower-league competitions as a corrective measure.

