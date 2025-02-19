The 2025 Major League Soccer is set to begin this weekend with several stars set to battle for laurels

The MLS has become home to many Ghanaian footballers including veteran Jonathan Mensah, a winner of the competition in 2020

Joseph Paintsil and four other Ghanaian players are expected to shine in the upcoming season

The 30th season of the Major League Soccer will begin this weekend across the United States and Canada as the clubs from the Eastern and Western Conference battle for the ultimate gong.

Over the years the American Soccer League, as it is also known, has become the centre of attraction with top players including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez plying their trades in America.

Ahead of the new campaign, some new stars have also joined the MLS bandwagon with former Manchester United and Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha joining Charlotte FC.

The last few years have seen multiple Ghanaian winners of the competition with some Black Stars players also moving to the MLS.

YEN.com.gh looks at the five Ghanaian players to watch in the 2025 MLS campaign.

Joseph Paintsil - Los Angeles Galaxy

Paintsil moved to the MLS exactly a year ago from Belgium giants KRC Genk and spent less time settling. The 27-year-old played a huge role in leading the MLS giants to their sixth title, scoring in the final against the New York Red Bulls.

The former Tema Youth player contributed double figures in goals for LA Galaxy. He also formed a great partnership with Riqui Puig and Gabriel Pec, in what will become known as the Killa Ps.

Paintsil will be integral for LA Galaxy if they are to defend their title. Following his outstanding first season, there will be a lot of eyeballs on the winger.

Yaw Yeboah - Los Angeles FC

Before Paintsil, there was Yaw Yeboah.

Interestingly, the duo will be expected to light up the El Traffico derby as they for the two teams of LA. Meanwhile, Yeboah's 2023 title winning campaign will be needed to get LA FC back in contention for the trophy in 2025.

Yeboah scored in the MLS final as Columbus Crew defeated the club he just joined. The fans of LA FC may have forgiven him, but a lot will be expected from the man with over 90 appearances in the MLS, per Transfermarkt.

Kwadwo Opoku 'Mahala' - CF Montreal

Mahala as he is affectionately called by MLS commentators, endured a tough campaign last season due to injuries. However, his ability has never been in doubt.

Before joining Montreal, the former Ghana U17 player, had won the MLS with LA FC, playing a significant role in the famous comeback victory over Philadelphia Union. Gareth Bale and Carlos Vega may have stolen the headlines, but the game changer was Opoku.

Having enjoyed a good pre-season, fans of CF Montreal will be expected to see the 2022 Opoku light up their season.

Osman Bukari - Austin FC

Bukari did not get time to settle at Austin last season after joining them mid-season.

Despite his late arrival, he managed to score a goal and deliver two assists in nine games for the Verdes. The former Accra Lions player is a proven winner after back-to-back-to-back titles in his last three years in Europe. He won the French Cup with Nantes before two league titles and two Serbian Cups with Red Star Belgrade.

Bukari rounded up preparations for the new season with a brace against Nashville SC, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

He is expected to be the man to lead Austin to challenge for the title in 2025.

Patrick Agyemang - Charlotte FC

The 24-year-old forward who was born in the United States to Ghanaian parents might have made his debut for the Yankees in January but remains eligible to play for the Black Stars.

Last season was a breakthrough campaign for the forward, scoring 12 goals for Charlotte to court the attention of USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino. Joined by former Manchester United striker Wilfried Zaha, Agyemang is expected to tear up defences in 2025.

Paintsil shares desire to become preacher

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian footballer Joseph Paintsil has shared his desire to be a minister of God at the end of his career.

The Los Angeles Galaxy, who is also building a career in music, disclosed he has a strong relationship with God.

Paintsil opened up about his worship routine before games, making him a devout Christian.

