Division One League side Golden Kick delivered one of the biggest upsets of the MTN FA Cup, knocking out Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak via a dramatic penalty shootout on Sunday.

The intense clash saw Golden Kick hold their own against the Phobians, eventually prevailing 4-3 on penalties after a goalless regulation time.

Hearts of Oak, returning to action after a 22-day break due to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League following the tragic death of fan Nana Pooley at Nsoatre, struggled to find their rhythm.

Their lack of match sharpness was evident as they failed to break down the resilient lower-tier side, per Myjoyonline.

Despite creating a few chances, the Phobians couldn’t find the back of the net, and their frustration grew when midfielder Theophilus Collison was sent off in the second half, reducing them to ten men.

The penalty shootout was filled with tension and drama. Golden Kick missed their opening spot-kick but kept their composure, converting their next four.

Hearts of Oak faltered under pressure, missing two crucial penalties and sealing their fate.

Golden Kick’s stunning victory sees them advance to the FA Cup quarterfinals, while Hearts of Oak’s hopes for silverware this season now rest solely on their league campaign.

Ghana Premier League on hold

Following the death of Nana Pooley, the Ghana Football Association immediately suspended the matchday 20 fixtures.

There have been talks of a potential return between the Ghana FA and Kumasi Asante Kotoko as well as Hearts of Oak, but a decision is yet to be taken.

The two most glamorous clubs in the country presented a joint statement to the FA, demanding a number of proposals to be met before football returns.

Part of their proposals was the safety and security of their fans, as well as making the league autonomous.

Pooley's family observe one week

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the wife and children of the late Kumasi Asante Kotoko supporter, Nana Pooley, were left in uncontrollable tears at the one week observation of the fan.

Francis Yaw Frimpong, who is popularly known as Nana Pooley, tragically lost his life following a heated moment at the matchday 19 Ghana Premier League game between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC.

Following his passing, friends, family, supporters and sympathizers gathered in Kumasi to pay respect to the staunch Kotoko fan.

