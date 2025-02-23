It's been 21 days since the tragic passing of Nana Pooley and the scar of his death remains

Nevertheless, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have ramped up measures to ensure acts of violence do not recur

YEN.com.gh spoke to an insider from the GFA to understand the need for top-flight football to return in the aftermath of Pooley's passing

Three weeks have passed since the heartbreaking death of Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, a devoted Asante Kotoko fan.

His tragic passing at a Ghana Premier League venue in Nsoatre sent shockwaves across the football community, leaving supporters and stakeholders in deep sorrow.

An insider from the GFA has explained the importance of the resumption of top-flight football following the tragic passing of Kotoko fan Nana Pooley.

In response, a one-week observance was held in his honour at Heroes Park, while the Ghana Football Association swiftly introduced reforms aimed at preventing a similar incident in the future.

These measures prioritise the safety of players, coaches, club officials, and fans, reinforcing the importance of security at match venues.

With these precautions in place, clubs at the apex of Ghana's football pyramid returned through the FA Cup, marking the first competitive action since February 2.

The round of 16 saw mixed fortunes for Ghana Premier League clubs, with Bechem United and Karela United standing out as the only sides to avoid elimination.

Elsewhere, giants such as Hearts of Oak, Gold Stars, and Medeama fell to surprise defeats, while Asante Kotoko’s clash with Eleven Wise was postponed, per Myjoyonline.

Why should top-flight football return after Pooley's death?

An official from the Ghana Football Association underscored the significance of resuming league action, emphasising both the economic implications and the impact on the championship race.

"The league serves many people. The direct beneficiaries include players and coaches. Transport operators, food vendors, and other businesses thrive over eight months because of the competition," he told YEN.com.gh.

He also addressed contractual obligations, explaining the necessity of completing the campaign within the stipulated timeframe.

"Again, clubs have signed players whose contracts end in June as the stipulated time to end the league, and it must be played."

Beyond the financial and administrative aspects, the title race remains fiercely competitive, and the return of top-flight football only intensifies the battle for supremacy.

"The title chase is getting interesting, and its resumption will add a lot to it."

As the Ghana Premier League resumes in full force, fans, players, and clubs will be eager to push forward while ensuring that Pooley’s memory lives on in the heart of the game.

Bechem 100k bounty for man behind Pooley's death

Meanwhile, Ghanaweb reports that Bechem United has announced a significant reward of 100,000 GHC for anyone with vital information that could help identify and apprehend the individual responsible for Pooley’s tragic death.

Bechem United has offered a GHS 100,000 bounty for information on the man behind Nana Pooley's tragic death on February 2, 2025.

The club's offer has been widely praised, with many viewing it as a crucial step in encouraging the public to assist law enforcement in their investigation.

GFA president visits Kotoko after Pooley's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that GFA president Kurt Okraku visited Asante Kotoko during the week.

Okraku, who is seeking a position at the Confederation of African Football, has called on anyone with information regarding Pooley’s death to assist the police in their investigation.

