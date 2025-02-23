Luka Modric scored his longest-ever goal in La Liga with a magnificent long-range strike

The breathtaking effort put Real Madrid 1-0 up in style at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

It was only his second league goal of the season, but undoubtedly one to remember

Luka Modric stunned fans as he fired Real Madrid into the lead in their La Liga clash against Girona with a glorious effort from outside the box.

The Spanish giants were heavy favourites to get the win at the Santiago Bernabeu, but it took a beautiful strike near the end of the first half for them to finally break the deadlock against their mid-table visitors.

The opener came when a corner delivery from Rodrygo was cleared by the defence, only for it to fall to Modric.

The 39-year-old chested it down expertly and lashed it towards goal, leaving Paulo Gazzaniga with little chance of stopping it.

The Croatia hero's goal is just his second in the Spanish top-flight this season and, at just under 30 yards out, it is the longest he has ever scored in the division, ESPN reports.

While showing he is still capable of dazzling crowds, his role has diminished this term, having started just nine of the 24 La Liga matches in which he has featured.

Bellingham reacts to Modric's goal

The goal also went down well with Jude Bellingham.

The England ace, who missed the game through suspension, was spotted on his feet and applauding Modric's effort.

