Alexander Sorloth climbed off the bench to deny Barcelona victory in the Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg tie

The 29-year-old's last-gasp goal ensured Atletico Madrid shared the spoils with Barca in an entertaining 4-4 draw

He has scored five goals in seven games against the Catalan giants and would hope to do the same in the reverse fixture

Alexander Sorloth has finally broken his silence following his last-gasp heroics that rescued Atletico Madrid in their pulsating Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg clash against FC Barcelona.

The Norwegian forward, introduced as a second-half substitute, delivered the crucial equaliser to salvage a dramatic draw for the Rojiblancos.

Barcelona vs Atletico: How the game unfolded

Atletico wasted no time stamping their authority on the contest, making an electrifying start.

Red-hot striker Julián Álvarez stunned the home crowd by finding the net inside the opening minute.

Five minutes later, Antoine Griezmann doubled the advantage, sending shockwaves through the Barcelona camp.

Despite the early setback, the Catalan giants responded in emphatic fashion.

Pedri ignited the comeback with a well-placed finish after latching onto a cutback from Jules Koundé.

The momentum shifted further in Barça’s favour when teenage sensation Pau Cubarsí rose highest to nod home from a Raphinha corner, levelling the contest just three minutes after Pedri’s strike.

With their tails up, Barcelona completed the turnaround before halftime. Iñigo Martínez replicated Cubarsí’s header, steering home another set-piece to put the hosts in front.

Second-half drama and Atletico's late fightback

The relentless intensity carried into the second half, with Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski combining to extend Barcelona’s lead to 4-2.

At that moment, it seemed Hansi Flick's men were in full control, poised to see out a statement victory.

However, Atletico refused to go down without a fight. Marcos Llorente breathed life into the contest with a rasping strike in the 83rd minute, setting the stage for a grandstand finish.

Then, deep into stoppage time, Sorloth delivered the final twist.

Lurking inside the box, he coolly converted a pinpoint Samuel Lino pass, snatching a dramatic equaliser and leaving Barcelona stunned.

What Sorloth said after Barcelona heroics

Reflecting on his performance, the 29-year-old couldn’t hide his delight, hinting at his knack for scoring against the Blaugrana.

“I have such a good feeling playing against Barcelona. I think this is the fourth or fifth time I’ve scored against Barça here in Barcelona,” he revealed, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X.

He even suggested he saw it coming:

“Even when I woke up this morning, I just knew I was gonna score.”

Sorloth's claim backed by statistics

While some might interpret his words as boastful, the statistics validate his confidence.

According to Transfermarkt, Sorloth has now netted five goals in seven encounters with Barcelona, with four of those strikes coming at their home ground.

With the tie delicately poised, both teams will head into the return leg knowing there is everything still to play for.

