Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal will be hoping to secure this year's UEFA Champions League

However, the Spain international acknowledges that the Catalan giants will face stiff competition from a formidable contender

Hansi Flick’s squad impressed in the revamped 36-team group stage, securing a second-place finish

Lamine Yamal has named the one team he believes could stand in Barcelona’s way of lifting this season’s UEFA Champions League trophy.

The 17-year-old has already secured La Liga, the Supercopa de España, and Euro 2024, and he now has his sights set on Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

How Barcelona is faring in the UCL this season

With Barcelona’s strong showing in the new 36-team group phase, the Catalan giants are among the top contenders to win the final at Munich’s Allianz Arena on May 31.

Hansi Flick's side finished second in the group phase, earning automatic qualification for the round of 16, which kicks off on March 4.

Yamal pick Barcelona's bogey side

Yamal has been one of the most exciting players so far this campaign, contributing 11 goals and 15 assists in 32 appearances for the five-time European champions.

But when asked who he sees as Barcelona’s biggest threat in the tournament, Yamal had one answer: Liverpool.

“I think that only Liverpool are more favorites than us in the Champions League… as they arrived first," he told Mundo Deportivo.

Confident in his team's chances, he added:

“We can compete to win it. We can be there.”

Barcelona back to form

Barcelona, now leading La Liga despite a poor run of just six points from eight games, narrowly edged past Rayo Vallecano with a 1-0 win on Monday.

Their struggles have largely stemmed from a lack of cutting edge against smaller sides, suffering a defeat to Leganés and a draw against Getafe.

However, they recently found their attacking spark, scoring seven against Valencia in La Liga before putting five past them in the Copa del Rey on February 6.

Lamine Yamal breaks his silence about joining Real Madrid

Meanwhile, Yamal has finally addressed swirling rumours of a potential transfer to Real Madrid.

The 17-year-old issued a firm and unequivocal statement, making his stance crystal clear.

"Real Madrid move one day? No way. No chance. Impossible," he told Mundo Deportivo, as cited by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on X. "Real Madrid, no," he added, leaving no room for doubt.

While the young winger’s unwavering commitment to Barça has reassured supporters, history has shown that loyalty in football can be fleeting.

If circumstances ever changed, Yamal wouldn’t be the first player to wear both jerseys

Spain great insists Lamine Yamal is better than Vinicius

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior has been told he is not a ‘better’ player than Lamine Yamal.

Despite securing second place in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings, a former Spain international believes the Brazilian still falls short.

