Ghanaian midfielder Josephine Bonsu disclosed where he stays in Ghana to her teammates in a hilarious moment

The German-born winger made her women's senior national team debut during the friendly against Morocco

The Black Queens under new coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren are preparing ahead of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations

New Black Queens player Josephine Kyerewaa Bonsu shared a hilarious moment with her teammates during the team's camping in Morocco.

The team were in North Africa during the international break to face Morocco in an international friendly.

Kyerewaa Bonsu, born in Germany to Ghanaian parents, made her debut after coming on in the second half of the game against the Atlas Lionesses.

Black Queens newbie Josephine Bonsu shares funny moment with Ghana teammates.

In a video shared on social media, the Carl Zeiss Jana winger disclosed to her teammates that she leaves in Kasoa. She went on to act as a trotro driver to further elaborate her point.

The 25-year-old has been included in the Black Queens team as new coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren prepares his team for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations later this year.

"I think we can really do a lot... I hope that I can bring my own style of playing football abroad," she told Ghana FA's official website.

"I feel the energy here is crazy... Everybody is so hyped... I think with this team we can achieve something great."

The Black Queens have been drawn in a tricky group alongside champions South Africa, West African rivals Mali and Tanzania.

Black Queens coach happy with Morocco friendly

New head coach of the women's national team, Kim Lars Bjorkegren expressed satisfaction with the preparatory game.

German-born Ghanaian Josephine Bonsu makes Black Queens debut against Morocco.

The Swedish trainer has identified areas he believes needs improvements.

He said in a video shared on social media:

"I think that we have been really, really good. This team came as one group, and they are leaving as a completely different, better group, I would say. Both off the pitch, with team building, and on the pitch, with a great team spirit. They have been working really hard in training.

"The focus has been on defending well, applying high pressure, playing with energy, and working as a team. I think we did a good job in the game against Morocco, even if the result wasn’t what we were hoping for. But they have been following all the instructions, working hard, and, like I said, we are leaving as a better group and a better team.

"We have so many good players-a great team. I’m pleasantly surprised by how well they listen and how much they truly want to do their best for this group, but also to make the country proud of them."

Josephine Bonsu eyes success with Black Queens

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Queens winger Josephine Kyerewaa Bonsu is determined to help the team to success following her fist invite to the team.

The German-born forward received her first call up for the friendly against Morocco in Casablanca on Friday.

Kyerewaa Bonsu and her teammates arrived in Morocco this week and will face the Atlas Lionesses on Friday.

