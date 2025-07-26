Alice Kusi of Black Queens has set her sights on realising a lifelong ambition of playing for Barcelona Femeni

The experienced forward will become only the second African to play for the Catalan giants should her dreams come to fruition

She played an integral role as Ghana clinched a bronze medal at the 2024 Women's AFCON

At 30, Alice Kusi knows time isn’t exactly on her side, but that hasn’t stopped her from dreaming big.

After a standout performance at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, the Ghanaian forward has one goal on her mind: wearing the iconic jersey of FC Barcelona Femeni before she calls time on her career.

Alice Kusi: A key figure in Ghana’s bronze medal finish

Kusi played a crucial role in Ghana’s run to the podium in Morocco. With two goals in five appearances, she was one of the driving forces behind the Black Queens' resurgence on the continental stage.

Her calm finish in the shootout against South Africa helped secure a 4-3 victory, earning Ghana their fourth-ever WAFCON bronze.

Her football journey has taken her across continents: from Serbia to Turkey and now Saudi Arabia, where she plies her trade with Al Ahli Jeddah.

Every move has been a step forward, a part of her continuous growth as both a player and a person.

Yet, through it all, one dream has stayed rooted deep within her.

Alice Kusi dreams of playing for Barcelona Femeni

“Every player has a favourite team. It was my wish to play for Barcelona,” Kusi revealed in a heartfelt moment, as quoted by CAF Online.

"Where I am and where I want to be is a little bit far... I always stay positive. If it happens, I could make it one day. That is the dream, and I will forever be grateful."

Kusi isn’t just dreaming of a transfer. She’s holding onto hope, chasing what many might consider out of reach.

How many Africans have played for Barcelona Femeni?

Kusi’s dream, while ambitious, isn’t without precedent.

Nigerian superstar Asisat Oshoala famously wore the Barcelona Femeni shirt, becoming the first, and so far only, African to do so.

Oshoala’s impact was nothing short of legendary. In her time with the Catalan giants, she scored 115 goals in 160 appearances, according to Fotmob.

While at it, she became the first African to win the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Now, Kusi hopes to follow in those footsteps.

Should the move to Barcelona materialise, Alice Kusi wouldn’t just be achieving a personal milestone; she would be making history.

The 30-year-old would become only the second African to play for the Spanish giants and the very first Ghanaian woman to do so.

It may be a long shot, but if her career has proven anything, it’s that Kusi thrives on challenges.

