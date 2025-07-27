Ghanaian footballers have long earned admiration on European soil, and Inaki Williams’ recent rise only reaffirms that legacy

The 31-year-old was named captain of Athletic Club towards the end of the 2024/25 season, marking a significant milestone in his career

YEN.com.gh highlights four Ghanaian stars who proudly wore the captain's armband in Europe before Williams

True leadership on the football field is never handed out; it’s earned through grit, consistency, and character.

For many Ghanaian players, that journey has led to something special: wearing the captain’s armband for top clubs in Europe.

Inaki Williams named as captain of Athletic Club

Inaki Williams is the latest to join this distinguished group.

The Ghanaian forward has been named the new leader of Athletic Club, stepping into the role after long-serving captain Óscar de Marcos retired at the end of the 2024/25 season, per Ghanasoccernet.

His new position is a proud moment not only for the Basque club but also for Ghanaian football.

As Inaki takes charge in La Liga this upcoming campaign, he continues a rare but powerful tradition, following in the footsteps of fellow countrymen who have earned captaincy at elite European sides.

Let’s revisit four other Ghanaian footballers who have blazed that trail.

Four Ghanaian players who captained clubs in Europe

4. Adam Kwarasey

Adam Larsen Kwarasey may not have made the biggest splash in Ghana’s national team setup, but in Norway, he was a respected figure between the sticks.

While playing for Stromsgodset, he became a trusted leader, taking over as captain and guiding the club to consistent top-four league finishes.

He earned the armband during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. With 154 appearances to his name for the Norwegian side, Kwarasey left a lasting impression.

3. John Mensah

Stade Rennes knew they had a gem in John Mensah. His rugged style and fearless tackling quickly made him a fan favourite.

To keep the Ghanaian centre-back in their ranks, the club offered him the captaincy.

Though his time in France was relatively short, Mensah made it count. He registered 72 appearances and scored twice, per Transfermarkt, establishing himself as one of the most formidable defenders in Ligue 1 during that period.

2. C.K. Akunnor

Charles Kwablan Akunnor left his mark on German football, not just with his technical brilliance but with a work ethic that made him indispensable.

At VfL Wolfsburg, he won over fans and teammates alike with his energy and commitment.

It came as no surprise when he was handed the captaincy, a role he embraced fully.

1. Tony Yeboah

Long before many African players made waves in Europe, Tony Yeboah was already writing history.

At Eintracht Frankfurt, he became the first African to captain a German club, earning the armband through sheer excellence.

"Yegola," as he was fondly called, led by example. His goalscoring exploits saw him finish as the Bundesliga’s top scorer in both 1993 and 1994, another first for an African player.

Jordan recounts how Andre reacted to his Black Stars captaincy

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Jordan Ayew opened up about how his older brother, Andre Ayew, reacted to the news of his appointment as captain of the Black Stars.

The Leicester City striker assumed the leadership role from Thomas Partey following changes made by head coach Otto Addo in preparation for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Reflecting on the build-up to Ghana's dominant victory over Chad, Jordan recounted the emotional moment he received the captaincy news and shared how Andre took it in stride.

