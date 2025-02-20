New player of the Black Queens Josephine Kyerewaa Bonsu has shared her excitement after joining the team

The German-born Ghanaian has been invited for the international friendly against Morocco on Friday

The Black Queens are preparing ahead of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco later this year

Black Queens winger Josephine Kyerewaa Bonsu is determined to help the team to success following her fist invite to the team.

The German-born forward received her first call up for the friendly against Morocco in Casablanca on Friday.

Kyerewaa Bonsu and her teammates arrived in Morocco this week and will face the Atlas Lionesses on Friday.

Ahead of the game, the 25-year-old expressed confidence in the team and believes Ghana can make a huge statement at the tournament in Morocco later this year.

"It's feels great. First, I have I have to say, I am beyond grateful for being selected to be part of the squad for this camp. The ladies, the Queens made it easy for me, took me like a family even though I came straight from Germany," she told the media.

"I think the training sessions, we needed some minutes, like also with the pitch and everything, it went very well. Everybody brings in different qualities and I am really looking forward to the match against Morocco on Friday because I think we can really do a lot," she added.

The Black Queens make a return to the Women's Africa Cup of Nation for the first time since 2018.

Black Queens wants to revive team

The new coach of the Black Queens, Kim Lars Bjorkorgeren, remains hopeful of transforming the team into championship winning side.

The Swedish trainer signed a two-year deal to replace Nora Hauptle as coach.

“For this game, I want the play­ers to believe in themselves, be a little bit more aggressive both with and without the ball, press a little bit harder, and attack quicker while keeping Ghana’s football DNA, which is playing beautiful foot­ball. I will mix it to keep the good things that have been done so far but also add some new things that I think can help the team in the future," he said.

Below are the players invited for the friendly:

Goalkeepers: Cynthia Fiindib Konlan, Kerrie McCarthy, and Safiatu Salifu.

Defenders: Anasthesia Achiaa, Justice Tweneboaa, Adama Al­hassan, Sherifatu Sumaila, Susan A. Duah, Portia Boakye, Comfort Yeboah, and Nina Norshie.

Midfielders: Jennifer Cudjoe, Grace Asantewaa, Azumah Bugre, Jacqueline Owusu, Evelyn Badu, and Stella Nyamekye.

Strikers: Doris Boaduwaa, Gifty Assifuah, Mary Amponsaho, Princess D. Marfo, Josephine A. K. Bonsu, and Princella Adubea.

