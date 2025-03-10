In-form Nottingham Forest star Callum Hudson-Odoi has placed Ghana on alert with his latest international future claim

The English forward remains eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana after five years without an England invite

The former Chelsea forward scored the winner, his fifth of the season, as Nottingham Forest defeated Manchester City

Nottingham Forest forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has opened up on his international future following his red-hot run of form in the Premier League.

The English-Ghanaian forward scored the winner as Forest defeated Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to open the gap between them and the English champions in the top four race.

Hudson-Odoi, born to Ghanaian parents in England, has not featured for the Three Lions since 2019 when he starred in the 5-0 win over Czech Republic.

During that period, the former Chelsea player has reportedly been in talks with the Ghana Football Association over a nationality switch.

Although, nothing material has come out of the meeting, the in-form winger seems to have switched his attention back to England.

During the post-match interview with TNT Sports, Hudson-Odoi disclosed that he is not giving up on a potential return.

"I knew that question was coming," he replied Rio Ferdinand on TNT when asked him about England.

"I think for me I will take it game by game. No matter what decision happens, if I get picked, if I don't, I just have to make sure I do what I am doing and remain consistent and that will come.

"Just taking it game by game and hopefully, you will never know what happens."

England will face Albania and Latvia in the March World Cup qualifiers.

Why Hudson-Odoi favours England

The Chelsea winger rose through the ranks at England, winning the FIFA U17 World Cup with the European country in 2017.

However, his career suffered a huge setback few years later, with injuries hampering his progress.

Hudson-Odoi had to spend time on loan at Bayer Leverkusen before later signing a deal to join Forest.

With his former Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, appointed England manager, Hudson-Odoi fancies his chances with the Three Lions.

The talented forward was part of Tuchel's UEFA Champions League winning team.

Although, he has not received an invite in five years, the Nottingham Forest star fits in the German-trainer's system.

And with the experience of playing for all the youth levels of England, a decision to make a return is highly imminent.

Hudson-Odoi has netted five goals and delivered two assists in 24 matches for Forest this season.

