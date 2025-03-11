Versatile Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey has been rewarded for reaching 100 English Premier League games

The English-born defender became the seventh Ghanaian footballer to make 100 appearances in the EPL after featuring in the game against Chelsea

Lamptey has charged his Black Stars teammates to turn their attention to the upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Black Stars defender Tariq Lamptey has been presented with a plaque for reaching a new milestone in the English Premier League.

The Brighton and Hove Albion wing-back reached hundred appearances in the Premier League last month after featuring in the game against Chelsea.

Lamptey celebrated the moment following Brighton's thumping 3-0 win over Chelsea in February.

The defender was presented with a commemorative plaque this week to mark his latest achievement.

The 24-year-old made one Premier League appearance for Chelsea before adding 99 at Brighton after switching clubs in 2020.

"100 PL Appearances. Grateful, we keep on working," he posted on Instagram.

The English-born right-back missed the Seagulls' victory over Fulham at the weekend following his red card against Newcastle United in the English FA Cup a fortnight ago.

However, he will be available for the Premier League clash against Manchester City on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Meanwhile, after missing the final two games of the Africa Cup of Nations in November last year, he is expected to return to the team for the World Cup qualifiers later this month.

Coach of the Black Stars Otto Addo is expected to name his squad for the two games later this week.

Lamptey eyes World Cup qualification

Following a terrible Africa Cup of Nations qualifying run, Lamptey has switched his attention to the remaining games in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Brighton right-back has urged his Black Stars teammates to make reaching the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada a priority.

He said, as quoted by My Joy Online:

"As a team, we always want to qualify for every major tournament and compete at the highest level. Missing out on AFCON is disappointing, but we have some big games coming up, so we have to look forward to that," he told Telecom Asia Sport.

"We go into every tournament looking to qualify and win it, but now we have to shift our focus to the games in March.

"We still have a lot to play for, and it's crucial that we come together as a team, work hard, and ensure we are prepared for the challenges ahead."

The Black Stars will host Chad on March 21 before travelling to Morocco to engage Madagascar on March 24.

