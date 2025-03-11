The two Real Madrid stars are not the best of friends at Los Blancos, with more insights into their relationship emerging

Kylian Mbappé is the leading goal-scorer for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season with 29 goals netted in all competitions

The former PSG star attraction has a stronger relationship with other Real Madrid teammates including a Brazilian

The relationship between Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid is not one that would have been expected given the quality and class of the two gems, and this is according to the Spanish media.

Recent reports from Cadena SER indicate the relationship between the two strikers is more nuanced than it may initially appear. Despite their moments of collaboration on the pitch and off the field, their bond remains relatively neutral - they are not close friends, and they do not hold any grudges against each other.

Mbappé and Vinicius on-field cooperation

When Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Jr share the field, it’s clear that they are both elite talents capable of creating magic in the final third. The French forward's speed and technical prowess complement Vinicius Jr’s flair and dribbling abilities, leading to moments of brilliance that have left fans dreaming of a more consistent partnership.

However, the images of camaraderie on the pitch do not necessarily reflect the reality of their off-field relationship, with the duo netting a goal each against Rayo Vallecano over the weekend.

While they certainly share a mutual respect as teammates, the rapport between them is not as close as some might have expected. According to Cadena SER, their interactions on a day-to-day basis in the Real Madrid dressing room do not exhibit the strong bond seen between some of their teammates.

Despite the obvious on-field understanding, the relationship between Mbappé, who is Real Madrid's top goal-scorer this season so far with 29 goals, and Vinicius Jr is seen as more of normal alliance, rather than one built on deep friendship or strong camaraderie, with Mbappé as one of the players with the most non-penalty goals scored this season.

"He (Mbappe) doesn't always say what he thinks, like others do, so as not to create misunderstandings. He also didn't want to impose himself in one area of ​​the field, as Carlo Ancelotti explained in a press conference," Cadena SER stated.

Mbappé's stronger connections with Bellingham and Rodrygo

Journalist Anton Meana, who has spoken with members of the Real Madrid squad and those close to the French captain, reveals that Kylian Mbappé appears to have developed stronger affinities with other members of the team. Jude Bellingham, the English midfielder who has quickly become one of Madrid's most influential players, and Rodrygo, the Brazilian winger, are said to be closer to Mbappé off the field.

The trio reportedly spend more time together, both in and outside of the footballing environment, fostering a sense of unity that contrasts with Mbappé's more distant relationship with Vinicius Jr.

This newfound bond with Bellingham and Rodrygo could be due to a number of factors, including shared interests, personality compatibility, and perhaps even language barriers. While Vinicius Jr is well-integrated into the squad, having spent years at Real Madrid, Mbappé’s arrival has likely caused some reshuffling of relationships, with the French forward finding common ground with younger players like Bellingham and Rodrygo.

Professional relationship

Ultimately, the relationship between Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid seems to be a professional one, defined by mutual respect and a shared commitment to the team's success. While their interactions on the pitch may sometimes suggest a more profound connection, off the field, they are not the best of friends.

It remains to be seen how their bond will evolve over time, but for now, it appears that Mbappé’s strongest relationships are with players like Bellingham and Rodrygo, with Vinicius Jr occupying a more neutral space in the Merengue dressing room.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid UCL Round of 16

