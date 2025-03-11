FC Barcelona forward Raphinha received a heartwarming message from his wife Natalia Rodrigues after his heroics in the Champions League

Natalia also disclosed a touching role Raphinha performed for her and their daughter hours before the key clash

The 28-year-old bagged a brace as Barca beat Benfica 3-1 on Tuesday night to qualify 4-1 on aggregate to the quarter-final

Raphael Dias Belloli, simply known as Raphinha, delivered a scintillating performance to power Barcelona into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The Brazilian winger netted twice and played a pivotal role as La Blaugrana comfortably dispatched Benfica.

Raphinha’s wife, Natalia Rodrigues, sent a romantic but thoughtful message to the Barcelona star after his heroics. Photo credit: taia_belloli/Instagram and Soccrates/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

His exploits on the night not only propelled his team forward but also solidified his status as the tournament’s top scorer, with an impressive 11 goals in 10 appearances under Hansi Flick.

While his heroics on the pitch stole the headlines, it was a heartfelt message from his wife, Natalia Rodrigues, that provided a glimpse into the personal sacrifices behind his brilliance.

Raphinha spurs Barcelona to emphatic win

Holding a slender 1-0 lead from the first leg, Barcelona wasted little time asserting dominance at the Estadi Lluis Companys.

Within 10 minutes, Raphinha capitalised on a delivery from Lamine Yamal, tucking the ball home at the far post to double the aggregate advantage.

However, the celebrations were short-lived. Barely a minute later, Nicolas Otamendi levelled the score on the night, momentarily reigniting Benfica’s hopes.

Unfazed by the setback, Yamal produced a moment of sheer brilliance to restore Barcelona’s lead, per Goal.com.

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal were involved in Barcelona's three goals against Benfica on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Photo by Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

The teenage sensation cut in from the right, danced past his marker, and unleashed a sublime effort into the top corner—a goal worthy of the occasion.

Just before the break, Alejandro Balde embarked on a surging run from deep, slicing through Benfica’s defensive shape before setting up Raphinha, who clinically drilled a low finish into the bottom corner to seal his brace.

That strike proved to be the final nail in the coffin, as Barca expertly managed the second half to see out a 3-1 victory on the night and a 4-1 progression on aggregate.

Raphinha's sacrifice before UCL win

Beyond his on-field masterclass, Raphinha’s journey to the match had an emotional subplot.

The winger had arrived late to the squad’s pre-game meeting, and it was later revealed that he had spent the morning in the hospital with his family.

Following the match, his wife took to Instagram to share her admiration, as quoted by Barca Universal on X:

Raphinha receives touching message from wife

"I am so proud of you, my dear. You have been in the hospital with our son since early this morning, and yet you have done your job so well once again. You are an amazing and professional father! We love you."

Her words painted a picture of the sacrifices that often go unseen in football.

Raphinha climbs up in updated Ballon d'Or ranking

In another publication, YEN.com.gh provided an early glimpse at the frontrunners for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, featuring Barcelona duo Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

While Mohamed Salah and last season’s runner-up Vinicius Junior are leading the race for football’s most prestigious award, Raphinha’s standout performances have also put him in contention.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh