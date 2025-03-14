2026 WC Qualifiers: Reason Why Otto Addo Has Left Out Andre Ayew Again Disclosed

Despite being in fine form for Le Havre, Andre Ayew has been left out of Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Otto Addo previously promised to recall Ayew once he secured a club, but this promise appears to have been disregarded

The Black Stars play two important FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers this month as Otto Addo seeks to impress

Ghana’s head coach, Otto Addo, has named his 23-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, but there is one glaring omission that has sparked significant debate among fans and pundits alike.

Despite being in great form for his club, Le Havre, Ghana captain Andre Ayew has been left out of the squad for the crucial matches against Chad and Madagascar later this month. This decision goes against a previous promise made by Addo to recall Ayew once he secured a club.

The omission has raised a few eyebrows, especially considering Ayew's impressive performances in Ligue 1 this season, netting four times and making one assist for Le Havre.

Otto Addo’s Promise to Andre Ayew

The decision to exclude Andre Ayew is a particularly striking one given Otto Addo’s previous commitment to the veteran forward. In August 2024, Addo had publicly promised he could reselect Ayew back into the national fold once he found a club and scores lots of goals as reported by Ghanasoccernet.com.

However, following his return to France and a solid start 2024-2025 Ligue 1 season with Le Havre, it appeared as though the door to international football was open for the 35-year-old.

Addo's promise seemed to hold a lot of weight, particularly given Ayew’s long-standing contribution to the Black Stars. He has been the captain for years and has always led from the front, whether as a talismanic figure or an experienced mentor to younger players. Ayew's exclusion from the squad, then, seems at odds with the coach’s earlier words, leaving many wondering whether there are other factors at play behind the scenes.

Andre Ayew’s current form at Le Havre

Dede Ayew has been in fantastic form for Le Havre, a club that has exceeded expectations in Ligue 1 this season. He has contributed significantly to the club’s positive performances, scoring 4 goals and providing 1 assist in a team that has often been outmatched by bigger clubs in the league.

While Le Havre may not be one of the most high-profile clubs in France, Ayew’s performances have drawn praise from fans. His ability to score goals, link up play, and provide leadership on the field has been invaluable to Le Havre, making him one of their standout players.

His impressive form has certainly suggested that he could add value to the Black Stars, particularly in crucial World Cup qualifiers like those against Chad and Madagascar, and given the Black Stars failed to qualify for an African Cup of Nations for the fist time in 20 years.

Otto Addo’s selection and the exclusion of Ayew

The squad announcement by Otto Addo, on Friday March 14, for the World Cup 2026 qualifiers has caused a stir due to the conspicuous absence of Ayew. Ghana’s matches against Chad on March 21 in Accra and Madagascar on March 24 in Morocco are both critical fixtures in the team’s bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, so many expected Addo to rely on the experience and form of his captain.

Andre Ayew's leadership and influence on the field, even as he gets older, have made him an irreplaceable figure in the national team. Yet, despite his strong performances in France, he was not deemed worthy of a place in this critical squad.

While Addo has included several younger talents with potential such as Ernest Appiah Numah, Mohammed Kudus, and Abu Francis, the omission of Ayew still represents a major point discussion among Ghanaian fans.

Reason for Ayew’s omission from Ghana's squad

There are several theories regarding why Andre Ayew was left out of the squad. One potential reason could be that Otto Addo is looking to focus on building a younger, more dynamic team for the future.

Addo has been emphasizing the need to integrate younger players into the national setup, and it’s possible that he feels the time has come to phase out some of the older, more experienced players, including Ayew.

Another possibility is that there are off-field issues influencing the coach’s decision. Relationships between coaches and players are often complex, and it's conceivable that there have been disagreements or differences in opinion regarding Ayew’s role within the team. Although there has been no official confirmation of any tension between Addo and Ayew, such situations can sometimes influence decisions about squad selection.

Meanwhile sources at the Ghana national football team have told YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil, Otto Addo did is not convinced about Andre Ayew's productivity in terms of goals and assists, and would rather do with the younger and more energetic internationals.

''Otto Addo is clearly not convinced about Dede's form at Le Havre. Dede has done well at Le Havre so far but the coach thinks it is not extraordinary form. It was a competitive selection process, and everyone at the GFA, and the ministry of sports were interested in what the coach will come out, especially when his future as Ghana head coach was uncertain. Other members wanted him sacked after the AFCON failure while others advocated for him to be given a another chance. So this selection was one that was done with lot of prudence. For me I think Dede was not called because he is past his prime, and Addo believes the younger players are better as he seeks to rebuild'' the source said.

Black Stars still need Andre Ayew

YEN.com.gh earlier reported a Ghanaian club owner's call for Andre Ayew to be part of Otto Addo's squad for the Chad and Madagascar World Cup qualifiers.

