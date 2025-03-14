Jamaican football fans enjoyed a historic night as Lionel Messi played for the first time in the Caribbean country

Messi led American club Inter Miami to victory in their CONCACAF Champions Cup game against Cavalier

The Argentina and Barcelona legend climbed off the bench to score a late goal to lead his side to the quarter-final of the competition

Lionel Messi's first-ever time in Jamaica left the whole country in a state of excitement as he arrived with his Inter Miami side for the CONCACAF Champions Cup game against Cavalier.

For the first time, fans of Cavalier were unbothered by the outcome of the game as all attention was on the Argentina legend.

Messi delivered in his first game in Jamaica, the 51st country he has played in, after climbing off the bench to score as Miami returned to the United States with a deserving 2-0 win.

Luis Suarez, who he replaced, had opened the scoring from the spot in the 37th minute for the Americans.

Inter Miami have now progressed to the quarter-final of the Concacaf Cup and will face Los Angeles FC in the last 8 of the competition.

Messi moved to Miami after his contract ended at French outfit Paris Saint Germain in the summer of 2023.

He has since established himself as a pivotal figure at the club, leading the team to the play-offs for the first time last season after ending the regular season top of the Eastern Conference.

Messi also played a role in recruiting former teammates Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Bosquets to the club.

Mascherano reacts after Inter Miami win

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has expressed delight in the victory while explaining his decision to start Messi from the bench.

Despite coming on in the second half, Messi stole the headlines with another epic performance.

"We knew that Leo wasn't playing for the last three or four games," Mascherano said after the match," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"Obviously we wanted him playing but we need to know and to find the moment to send him to the pitch. I think it was good because he felt very good on the pitch. He could score. The people in Jamaica could see him. So great, great night for everyone."

Meanwhile, Cavalier coach Rudolph Spied is impressed with the performance of his team despite the defeat.

"The atmosphere was electrifying… Our performance was nothing to be ashamed of," he said.

Cavalier lost the game 4-0 on aggregate after home and away defeats.

