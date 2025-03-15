Tensions are reportedly rising within the Real Madrid dressing room over Vinicius Junior, with some teammates growing frustrated with his attitude

According to reports, his relationship with the coaching staff has also soured, leading to a disagreement with Carlo Ancelotti

Frustration is mounting over his behaviour towards referees, rivals, and even teammates, sparking concerns about his long-term future at the club

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Tensions are reportedly rising around Vinicius Junior inside the Real Madrid dressing room.

The Brazilian winger is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world right now, narrowly missing out on the 2023 Ballon d’Or to Rodri.

His brilliance was recognised by FIFA, who named him the Best Men’s Player of the Year.

Tensions are reportedly rising within the Real Madrid dressing room over Vinicius Junior, with some teammates growing frustrated with his attitude

Source: Getty Images

However, despite his on-field excellence, reports suggest that tensions are mounting within the Real Madrid dressing room regarding his attitude.

According to SPORT, several teammates are growing frustrated with Vinicius, both on and off the pitch.

One player reportedly stated, “We won’t waste another second on him.”

His recent dip in form, combined with his interactions with opponents and referees, has caused friction.

His relationship with the coaching staff has also been strained, with reports of a disagreement between him and Carlo Ancelotti.

During Real Madrid’s tense 120-minute victory over Atlético Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, Vinicius also had a heated moment with Jude Bellingham.

As Los Blancos prepare to face Arsenal in the quarter-finals, the growing frustration within the squad could be a concern.

Meanwhile, sections of the fanbase have turned against him, especially as his contract renewal discussions with Florentino Pérez continue to stall, raising questions about his long-term future at the club.

UCL: A night of frustration for Vinicius

Meanwhile, Vinicius endured a subdued evening in the Chmapions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, struggling to impose himself against Diego Simeone’s well-drilled defence.

After trailing thanks to Conor Gallagher's goal 27 seconds into the match, Real Madrid had a chance to draw level in the 70th minute of the tie.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or award runner-up stepped up confidently - but his effort soared into the night sky, leaving Los Blancos fans in utter disbelief.

According to Squawka, Vini missed a penalty for the first time for Real Madrid in all competitions (excluding shootouts) after his miss in the game.

Vinicius eyes Ballon d'Or success

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius has set his sights on winning the Ballon d’Or after clinching the 2024 FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year Award.

The Real Madrid winger narrowly lost the prestigious accolade to Manchester City’s Rodri in October 2024.

Despite the setback, Vinicius remains hopeful about securing the honour in the future as he continues to build his legacy in the Spanish La Liga.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh