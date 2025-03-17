The Black Stars of Ghana will begin preparations for their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Accra on Monday

Players of the senior national team are expected to arrive in Ghana on Monday for the first session later in the day

Ghana will hosts Chad in Accra on Friday, March 21, 2025 before travelling to Morocco to face Madagascar

Ghana coach Otto Addo will open camp today as the Black Stars begin preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this week.

The Black Stars return to action for the first time since the team's disastrous Africa Cup of Nations qualifying run ended in November last year.

Ghana will engage Chad and Madagascar in must-win games as the former African champions eye a return to the global showpiece in the United States, Mexico and Canada next year.

The team will train on Monday after at the Accra Sports Stadium, with most of the players expected to touch down today.

Otto Addo will lead the team through preparations from Monday to Wednesday before meeting the press on Thursday ahead of Friday's encounter against Chad.

The players will also be introduced to the new members of the technical team, including technical director Winfred Schafer and assistant coach Desmond Offei.

Ghana, who have been to the World Cup four times, are looking forward to making a fifth appearance at the tournament, which has been expanded to 48 teams.

Meanwhile, the team will have to beat Chad and Madagascar to keep their place at the top, which they currently occupy alongside Comoros Island.

Offei discloses plan for Chad game

New assistant coach of the Black Stars Desmond Offei remains confident ahead of the upcoming matches in the qualifiers.

The coach, who also doubles as the Ghana U20 trainer, insists the Black Stars will approach the game as if it was a final.

He told the Ghana FA's website:

"First of all, I think we have to look at ourselves because we have enough quality in the squad to make sure that we perform on the day. Yes, of course we want to also make the Ghanaian fans very proud of us, so it's very important that we give a really good performance against Chad at home.

"They're going to fight and it's going to be like a final. So for us, I think it's very important to make sure that this window is wrapped up very, very positively and make sure that the Ghanaian fans are very well and very happy with us.

"Like I said, we have to look at their strengths. Now both teams, Chad and Madagascar, have new coaches, so we don’t know how they're going to set up. But we know the players of course, so it's about us and how we get the boys ready to fight and make sure they give everything on a day."

Quansah snubs Ghana for England

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana are set to lose another talented footballer to a European country after defender Jarell Quansah was named in England's squad for March's World Cup qualifiers.

The Liverpool defender was born to Ghanaian parents in England, making him eligible to play for Ghana's Black Stars.

However, after going through the ranks with England, the 22-year-old looks set to pledge his international future with the Three Lions.

