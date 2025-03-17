5 Ghanaian Players Who Cannot Afford to Flop in the WC Qualifier Against Chad

The performance of some 5 Black Stars players will be essential to unlocking Chad's low block in upcoming WC qualifier

The Black Stars are on a mission to make amends for their shameful failure to qualify for the 2026 AFCON

Comoros and Ghana are in a tight race to win the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying Group I

Ghana's journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup enters a new phase, and as they prepare for their fifth qualification match against Chad on March 21, every match becomes a crucial test for the Black Stars.

Sitting second in Group I with 9 points, level with leaders Comoros, Ghana finds itself in a delicate position. The Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has only added to the pressure. For the first time in 20 years, Ghana will not be a part of the continental tournament which takes place in Morocco this year, a setback that stings deeply for a nation with such a rich footballing history.

Ghanaian players after winning the Qatar FIFA World Cup Qatar Group match vs Korea Republic on November 28, 2022.

With this in mind, Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualification campaign takes on even greater significance. The players on the pitch will carry the hopes of a nation looking to bounce back from a series of disappointing results under Otto Addo, and several individuals will need to step up and deliver for the West African national to advance to the global stage.

Below are five key players in Otto Addo's 23-man squad who cannot afford to flop in the upcoming Ghana vs Chad World Cup qualifier on Friday at the Accra Sport Stadium.

1. Mohammed Kudus

When you talk about Ghana's future in football, Mohammed Kudus' name is always mentioned among the brightest stars. The West Ham United attacking midfielder is one of the most talented and promising players in the squad. Kudus has been exceptional for his club, often playing in a more advanced role and contributing goals and assists. His dynamic style of play, dribbling skills, and ability to make things happen in tight spaces make him a crucial player for Ghana's attack.

Kudus has shown that he can be a game-changer for the Black Stars, but consistency remains key for him to become a regular match-winner. His performance against Chad will be vital. Ghana’s midfield and attack need a player who can break down defenses and create scoring opportunities.

Given the Black Stars have struggled with their attacking fluidity in recent times, Kudus' ability to take control of the game will be under the spotlight. With pressure mounting from fans and analysts alike, Kudus will need to show maturity and composure in a match that could be decisive for Ghana’s World Cup hopes.

Christian Pulisic of USA challenges Mohammed Kudus #20 of Ghana during the first half of an international friendly match at GEODIS Park on October 17, 2023.

2. Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey is undoubtedly one of the most important players in the Black Stars squad who have not with the national team in the last few years. As the heart of Ghana’s midfield, Partey’s leadership and experience are invaluable.

Playing at the highest level with Arsenal in the English Premier League, he brings a wealth of knowledge, composure, and tactical awareness to the team. His ability to control the tempo of the game, break up opposition attacks, and initiate offensive moves makes him indispensable.

Against Chad, a game that will be officiated by Senegalese match officials, Ghana will rely heavily on Partey to dictate the midfield and provide balance between defense and attack to account for the minnows comfortably. His passing range and vision are key for unlocking defenses, and his defensive abilities are crucial in ensuring Ghana doesn’t get caught out on the break.

Partey will need to stay injury-free and play with the leadership that Ghanaian fans have come to expect from him. His performance will not only affect the outcome of the game but could determine how well Ghana fares in the long run. He is expected to set the tone for the match, and any underperformance from him could jeopardize Ghana’s chances of securing all three points.

Thomas Partey #5 of Ghana attempts a header against Gerardo Arteaga #6 of México during the first half of their match at Bank of America Stadium on October 14, 2023.

3. Ernest Appiah Nuamah

The young winger, who has been a revelation in European football, is seen as a key figure in Ghana's future. His pace, directness, and ability to take on defenders make him a real threat in one-on-one situations. As Ghana continues to rebuild after its AFCON disappointment, players like Nuamah will be looked upon to inject energy and creativity into the team.

In a game like this against Chad, Nuamah, who has 6 goals and 2 assists so far this season for Lyon, has a golden opportunity to prove himself on the international stage once again. His direct attacking style on the flanks could unlock the Chad defense and provide Ghana with the attacking spark they desperately need.

Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON may have raised doubts about the national team’s future, but Nuamah’s youthful exuberance and talent offer hope. If he can perform at his best, the Ligue 1 star can be one of the catalysts for Ghana’s World Cup qualification campaign, ensuring they have a dangerous and unpredictable element in attack.

4. Antoine Semenyo

The Bournemouth forward has been steadily developing into one of Ghana's key attacking options. Semenyo’s physicality, pace, and aerial ability make him a handful for defenders. He has already demonstrated that he can score goals in the Premier League, and now it’s time for him to step up and prove his worth for Ghana when it matters most.

Antoine Semenyo of Ghana poses during the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 portrait session on November 20, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

Against Chad, Semenyo will be looked to as a central figure in the attack. Ghana will need a striker who can hold up the ball, link play, and finish off chances in front of goal. The Black Stars have struggled to score consistently in recent times, and Semenyo’s clinical EPL finishing could be the difference-maker.

5. Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew, the seasoned Ghana forward for Leicester City, has been one of Ghana’s most consistent performers over the years with 4 goals to his name in the current World Cup qualification series. His ability to work tirelessly for the team, combined with his goal-scoring instincts, make him an essential player for the Black Stars.

Despite being heavily scrutinized at times, Ayew has consistently delivered when called upon and has a deep understanding of the pressures that come with playing for the national team.

With the Black Stars in a tense World Cup qualification race, Ayew will need to lead by example. His experience and leadership on the field will be invaluable, particularly in such a high-stakes game against Chad. As one of the more senior players in the squad, Ayew is expected to deliver when the team needs him most.

Chad's squad to face Ghana

