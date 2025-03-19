Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare and German coach Winfried Schafer pulled off hilarious dance moves during Black Stars initiation

Asare, called up for his impressive club performances, will strengthen Ghana’s goalkeeping options

Meanwhile, Schafer, appointed as the team’s technical director, will assist in shaping the squad for the crucial qualifiers

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare is the latest addition to the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The in-form shot-stopper earned his first call-up for Ghana’s crucial matches against Chad and Madagascar after an outstanding season, recording 12 clean sheets in 18 Ghana Premier League games.

Winfried Schafer and Benjamin Asare Show Off Hilarious Dance Moves During Black Stars Initiation

As part of team tradition, Asare had to undergo the customary initiation ritual, which turned into a lighthearted and entertaining moment.

A video circulating on social media captured the goalkeeper confidently showing off his dance moves, much to the amusement of his teammates and the coaching staff.

Schafer joins the fun

Winfried Schafer, the Ghana FA’s newly appointed technical director, also got in on the fun.

Alongside Jerry Afriyie, the experienced German tactician showcased his dance moves to Shatta Wale’s Dancehall King, adding to the lively atmosphere in camp.

Schafer’s appointment earlier this year was part of the FA’s efforts to strengthen the technical department after Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 74-year-old is expected to work closely with head coach Otto Addo to revamp the squad and improve their chances of securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

His arrival, alongside assistant coach Desmond Offei and team psychologist Kris Perquy, is seen as a strategic move to boost morale and sharpen the Black Stars ahead of the qualifiers.

Black Stars initiation: Dance moves, laughter, and team bonding

As part of the Black Stars' long-standing initiation tradition, new players must introduce themselves and entertain their teammates and officials with a dance performance.

This fun ritual helps integrate newcomers into the squad while fostering team spirit and boosting morale in camp.

The West African nation are chasing a fifth appearance at the World Cup, having participated at four tournaments, with their best performance being in 2010, when Ghana reached the quarter-final.

Mahama visits Black Stars

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama paid a courtesy visit to the senior national team the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The President, joined by the Minister of Sports and Recreation, as well as the head of Ghana's football Kurt Okraku, met the team after training on Wednesday.

President Mahama was introduced to the team before he delivered a morale-boosting message to the players as they prepared for Chad on Friday.

Williams calls for support from Ghana fans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars forward Inaki Williams is determined to help Ghana qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The four-time African champions return to action in the World Cup qualifiers this week, when they host Chad on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The team will travel to Morocco on Monday for the game against Madagascar, with hopes of collecting maximum points in both games.

