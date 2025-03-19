Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams has sent a plea to Ghanaians ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Black Stars will face Chad and Madagascar in two crucial games in the March international window

Williams, who has been in sensational form for Bilabo in La Liga this season, has scored a goal in two matches in the qualifiers

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams is determined to help Ghana qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The four-time African champions return to action in the World Cup qualifiers this week, when they host Chad on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The team will travel to Morocco on Monday for the game against Madagascar, with hopes of collecting maximum points in both games.

Despite their fine run in the World Cup qualifiers, the Black Stars shockingly failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Africa.

Ghanaians have lost faith in the team and the atmosphere ahead of the World Cup qualifiers has been shrouded with doubt.

However, Williams, who is having one of his best campaigns in La Liga has implored fans of the Black Stars to put the disappointment of not qualifying for AFCON behind them and rally the Black Stars to success.

“Hi, this is Inaki Williams. We need you to support us in these crucial games because together we are stronger,” the Athletic Club forward said, as spotted on social media.

The Black Stars have been preparing for the upcoming games in Accra and with coach Otto Addo poised to lead the team to victory.

Otto Addo brushes aside statistics

Ahead of the two games, the Black Stars coach has decided to avoid unfavourable statistics as he channels his energy in preparing a good team for the qualifiers.

Addo has come under intense pressure for failing to lead the Black Stars to the Africa up of Nations in Morocco later this year.

He said, as quoted by 3 News:

“For me, it’s not about qualifiers, World Cup, or AFCON qualifiers. Each and every game is important. Surely, I think it’s difficult sometimes to compare circumstances, especially if you have friendly matches or matches where you have a lot of injuries.

"I know the statistics count, but for me, it doesn’t count too much. Each and every game is important. We always try to do our best. I’m looking forward to this match. I’m really, really looking forward to this match to also bring back a little bit positivity and also confidence to the players. I hope Chad is coming in at the right time and prepare the boys.”

“This is football. Sometimes you have ups, sometimes you have downs but most important thing is to learn out of the downs. And even if you have ups, to be criticial enough to look at the improving points."

Black Stars hold first training

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars held their first training session ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Six outfield players and three goalkeepers reported for the first session, under the supervision of coach Otto Addo.

The rest of the players are expected to arrive on Monday evening and join the team for training on Tuesday as preparations intensifies for the game against Chad in Accra.

