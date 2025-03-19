Ghana President John Dramani Mahama met players and technical team of the Black Stars on Wednesday

The team is preparing ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar in March

Ghana sits third in Group I after picking nine points in four matches, and are behind Comoros and Madagascar

President John Dramani Mahama paid a courtesy visit to the senior national team the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The President, joined by the Minister of Sports and Recreation, as well as the head of Ghana's football Kurt Okraku, met the team after training on Wednesday.

President Mahama was introduced to the team before he delivered a morale-boosting message to the players as they prepared for Chad on Friday.

The visit is expected to rejuvenate the fallen heroes following Ghana's recent disappointments at international tournaments.

The Black Stars failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years following a disastrous run in the qualifiers.

However, the latest meeting between the players and the president is an indication of the President's commitment to sports.

Meanwhile, Ghana FA president, Kurt Okraku expressed delight in Mahama's visit.

He wrote on Facebook:

"This evening, I had the special honour of welcoming His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic, to the Accra Sports Stadium, where he paid a surprise visit to the Black Stars as they continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

"President Mahama offered words of motivation and assured the players and technical staff of the full support of the nation ahead of the crucial double header.

"I would like to take this opportunity once again express my deepest appreciation to the President for taking time out of his busy schedule to uplift the morale of the players, technical staff, and Ghanaians as a whole.

"I was joined by Chairman of the Black Stars management Committee, Dr Randy Abbey, Vice-chairman Stephen Appiah and members Moses Armah and Samuel Aboabire."

Otto Addo praises new team members

The Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has expressed satisfaction with the inclusion of Winfred Schafer and Desmond Offei to his technical team.

The new additions were made following Ghana's failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

He told 3 Sports, as quoted by 3 News:

“I think everybody has different qualities. Surely, I think Desmond has done a very good job with the under-20s. He’s bringing in his experience and working with national teams. But I think it’s also a good quality, tactical and technical-wise, what he’s bringing in. He’s very, very supportive. And surely, Winfried Schafer has big, big experience. He has won the African Cup with Cameroon. He knows how to deal with difficult situations. We’ve been talking a lot. He’s been engaging from the first day with the players and I’m very, very happy that he’s on board.”

Ayew confident of victory ahead of Chad game

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that new Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has assured Ghanaians of victory ahead of the game against Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

Ayew, who has been handed the task of leading the team following changes to the captaincy, joined the rest of his teammates for training on Tuesday.

Having failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco following a disastrous run in the qualifiers, the former African champions are poised to make amends ahead of the upcoming games.

