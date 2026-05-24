Jamie Carragher delivered a strong verdict on the long-running managerial debate that sparked major discussion online

The former defender used Champions League meetings, win rates and managerial achievements to support his argument

Fans reacted strongly on social media, with many defending longevity, trophy records and other factors in the debate

Jamie Carragher has sparked a major debate on social media after delivering a strong and honest verdict on the long-running discussion involving Sir Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola is preparing to leave Manchester City after 10 years at the club, having won six Premier League titles, one Champions League trophy and numerous domestic honours during an era of dominance.

Jamie Carragher Delivers Clear Verdict in Sir Alex Ferguson vs Pep Guardiola Debate

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Despite those achievements, many football supporters still believe Guardiola's success does not compare to Ferguson’s remarkable 27-year reign at Manchester United.

Before Guardiola arrived in English football, many viewed Ferguson as untouchable and the unquestioned greatest manager in Premier League history.

However, Carragher believes that perception has changed and surprisingly places Guardiola above the legendary Scot.

Jamie Carragher picks his side

Although Ferguson won an astonishing 13 Premier League titles at Old Trafford, Carragher argued that Guardiola has effectively "knocked him off his perch."

Writing in his column for The Telegraph ahead of Guardiola's expected City exit, Carragher made his feelings clear:

"Those placing Ferguson ahead of Guardiola baffle me. I struggle to agree with a single reason to justify that claim."

That statement immediately triggered strong reactions from football fans, but Carragher expanded further on his reasoning.

He pointed to the two Champions League finals in 2009 and 2011, when Guardiola's Barcelona faced Ferguson's Manchester United.

On both occasions, Barcelona emerged victorious.

Carragher argued that Guardiola's side thoroughly outclassed Ferguson’s teams.

He said:

"Anyone suggesting otherwise is so blinkered they seem to have forgotten that when the duo faced off in the biggest club fixtures, Guardiola was the emphatic winner."

He then highlighted Barcelona’s 2–0 victory in the 2009 final and their dominant 3–1 triumph in 2011, which he described as a performance that helped influence modern football over the last 15 years.

Carragher did acknowledge that Ferguson still leads in overall trophies.

During his 26 years at Old Trafford, Ferguson won 38 trophies.

However, Carragher pointed out Guardiola’s superior win percentage over his decade at Manchester City.

He also noted that Guardiola, now aged 55, has already won league titles in three major European leagues.

Carragher argued that if Guardiola continues managing into his seventies, similar to Ferguson, he could eventually surpass his achievements.

Fans react strongly

As expected, a Liverpool legend publicly backing Guardiola over a Manchester United icon generated immediate backlash.

Supporters - particularly Manchester United fans - flooded social media with criticism.

Some referenced the ongoing financial allegations involving Manchester City.

One supporter wrote:

"I can give you 115 reasons, Carra."

Another supporter claimed:

"The idea that any reason ‘baffles’ you is ridiculous, especially when Pep's success is linked to 115 allegations."

Others accused Carragher of deliberately creating controversy.

One fan labelled him:

"The GOAT of attention-seeking behaviour."

Several supporters also defended Ferguson’s longevity and trophy record.

One fan responded:

"Ten years and he's run out of steam. Try double that, then another half. Ferguson remains the greatest."

Carragher hails Palhinha

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Palhinha could prove even more valuable than star signing Mohammed Kudus.

Brought in on loan from Bayern Munich, the Portuguese midfielder has quickly become one of the most influential figures in Frank’s system.

Source: YEN.com.gh