Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare made his international debut for Ghana against Chad on Friday, March 21

The 32-year-old was a surprise pick ahead of experienced hands like Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacott

He will be in contention to man the post once again when the Black Stars face Madagascar on Monday

Benjamin Asare has finally spoken out after marking his Black Stars debut with a near-perfect performance, keeping a clean sheet in Ghana’s emphatic victory over Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Making his first appearance for the senior national team at 32, the Hearts of Oak shot-stopper got the nod ahead of more established names like Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacott—a decision that caught many by surprise.

Benjamin Asare marks Black Stars debut in style

Despite stepping onto the international stage for the first time, Asare exuded composure and confidence between the posts.

Although Chad posed little attacking threat, the debutant displayed excellent anticipation, reflexes, and communication, showcasing the qualities of a top-tier goalkeeper.

Asare breaks his silence after Black Stars win

Speaking after the match, Asare, who was a fan favourite at the Accra Sports Stadium, shared insights into how he secured the starting role.

In a post-game interview, delivered in Ga, a widely spoken language along Ghana’s coast, he revealed that goalkeepers’ trainer Fatau Dauda had informed him about the decision.

"He [Fatau] told me I will be the No.1 for the game [against Chad]. He expressed belief in me because he knew I would be able to perform," Asare said, as translated into English.

He also mentioned having a brief conversation with Otto Addo before kickoff.

Will Benjamin Asare retain his spot against Madagascar?

With Ghana set to face Madagascar in Morocco on Monday, March 24, questions remain over whether Asare will keep his place in goal.

Given his solid outing and the old football adage "never change a winning team," he could very well retain the gloves against the Barea.

Benjamin Asare: From struggles to stardom

For Asare, this moment might feel surreal.

Having battled through Ghana’s lower leagues, his breakthrough only came at 28 when he joined Great Olympics.

According to 3Sports, just as his career gained momentum, he suffered a devastating injury, ruling him out for almost a year.

However, he returned stronger and more determined, consistently impressing but often overlooked for national team selection.

Now, after years of perseverance, he has finally earned his chance—delivering a clean sheet on his debut and helping Ghana secure a crucial win, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

Otto Addo explains why he chose Benjamin Asare as No.1

