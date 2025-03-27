Reason Karim Doesn’t Regret Leaving Real Madrid to Join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia
- Karim Benzema called time on his Real Madrid career last summer after spending over a decade at the club
- He received an offer of a two-year contract from Saudi Arabia that will see him earn a reported €400 million
- Despite reports of the Frenchman angling for a return to Europe, the 36-year-old insists he is happy in Asia
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Al-Ittihad talisman Karim Benzema has explained why he doesn't regret leaving Real Madrid for a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League.
The Frenchman joined a wave of high-profile stars swapping Europe for fortunes in the Middle East, a trend kicked off by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo's signing with Al-Nassr in January of last year sent shockwaves through the football world, paving the way for other elite players to follow suit.
One of the many top talents who followed Cristiano's lead was his former Los Blancos teammate Benzema, who joined Jeddah-based giants Al-Ittihad on a free transfer.
However, his on-field performance did not meet expectations as the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner failed to help the Tigers mount a proper league title defence.
According to Transfermarkt, the 36-year-old scored 13 goals in 29 matches during the 2023-24 season, a campaign largely hampered by recurring injuries.
Despite his struggles to stay fit and a reported rift with former coach Nuno Espirito Santo, Benzema did not return to Europe as rumoured.
Instead, he completed the entire season and is preparing for his second full season in Saudi Arabia.
Benzema insists he doesn't regret leaving Real Madrid
In a recent interview reflecting on his time in the Gulf country, Benzema insisted he does not regret his decision to leave Santiago Bernabeu after 14 years.
"People come and go. That's how it is, and it will always happen, so for me, it was the right time to leave.
"I look back [at my time at the club] and feel happy," the former French international told Marca, as quoted by Tribuna.
Benzema and Ronaldo at war?
The duo, who spent nine years together at the Santiago Bernabéu, now find themselves on opposite sides—not just as Saudi Pro League rivals but seemingly as estranged figures off the pitch.
At the heart of this growing tension is Ronaldo’s choice of Kylian Mbappé over Benzema in a YouTube discussion with Rio Ferdinand about football’s best, Goal reports.
The decision appears to have struck a nerve with the Frenchman, prompting him to publicly dismiss Ronaldo’s claim as the greatest of all time, instead choosing Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazário as his pick, according to Marca.
Benzema speaks about Golden Boot rivalry with Ronaldo
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karim Benzema has spoken about his Golden Boot race with Ronaldo in the Saudi League.
Despite their competition for the top scorer title, Benzema emphasised that his priority remains team success over individual awards.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: AFP
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.